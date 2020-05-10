Virus Outbreak: UK planning quarantine for arrivals

SEVERE PENALTIES: Except those entering from Ireland, all people coming to the UK by land, sea or air are to self-isolate for 14 days, or face a fine or deportation

Agencies





The UK plans to introduce a 14-day mandatory quarantine for most international arrivals, reports said yesterday, despite growing pressure on the government to relax COVID-19 lockdown measures.

The reports came as the UK, which has the world’s second-highest coronavirus death toll after the US, cautiously charts a way forward after imposing strict stay-at-home orders in late March.

Apart from those entering the country from Ireland, all people coming into the UK by air, sea and rail would be required to self-isolate for 14 days, the Times reported.

A woman walks past parked public buses near Oxford Street in London on Thursday. Photo: AP

The new rule would be enforced by spot checks on the address given by travelers, with possible penalties including fines of up to ￡1,000 (US$1,241) or deportation, the newspaper said.

It said that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would announce the measures today.

The BBC reported that the 14-day quarantine restriction was set to be brought in at the end of this week, citing government sources and aviation industry body Airlines UK.

Ahead of Johnson’s televised address later this weekend, the government has warned not to expect any major changes to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

The devolved government in Wales has unveiled plans to reopen garden centers and libraries, but said the wider lockdown would remain for another three weeks.

More than 31,300 people who have tested positive for coronavirus have died in the UK.

In Brazil, the biggest threat to the country’s ability to successfully combat the spread of the coronavirus and tackle the unfolding public health crisis is Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, British medical journal The Lancet has said.

In an editorial, The Lancet said that Bolsonaro’s disregard for and flouting of lockdown measures is sowing confusion across Brazil, which reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths on Friday, and is fast emerging as one of the world’s coronavirus hot spots.

The Brazilian Ministry of Health on Friday registered 10,222 new confirmed cases and 751 deaths. That brought the number of confirmed cases in Brazil to 146,894 and deaths to 10,017, the most deadly outbreak in an emerging-market nation.

On Friday, Bolsonaro said he planned to have 30 friends over to the presidential palace for a barbecue. Later in the day, he joked that he might extend the invitation to thousands more, including political supporters and journalists.

Yesterday, Pakistan allowed shops, factories, construction sites and some other businesses to reopen, while 1,637 new cases and 24 deaths were reported.

That was close to Thursday’s one-day peak of 1,764 new infections and raised Pakistan’s total coronavirus cases to 27,474.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his government is rolling back curbs, because it cannot support millions of families that depend on daily wages.

The government said that controls would be reimposed if the public fails to follow social distancing guidelines.

The US and Italy also were wrestling with how to ease curbs on business and public activity.

Kuwait announced a lockdown from today through May 30.

Worldwide, the virus has infected at least 3.9 million people and killed more than 275,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University based on data reported by governments.

China reported one new case for Friday, unchanged from the day before, Chinese National Health Commission data showed yesterday.

One new imported case was recorded on Friday, the commission said in a statement.

It also reported 15 new asymptomatic cases for Friday, versus 16 the previous day.

China is to reform its disease prevention and control system to address weaknesses exposed by the coronavirus outbreak, a senior health official said yesterday.