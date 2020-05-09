World News Quick Take

CHINA

Buried-alive mother saved

Police in Shaanxi Province charged a man with attempted murder after he allegedly buried his mother in an abandoned grave, where she was found traumatized, but alive after three days. The man’s wife told police that he carried his mother away in a wheelbarrow on Saturday last week. When she failed to return for three days, the police were called. The son was apparently fed up with having to take care of his mother, who is partially paralyzed, the China Daily reported yesterday.

CHINA

Spacecraft returns to Earth

A prototype spacecraft yesterday “successfully landed,” marking a crucial step in the nation’s ambitions to run a permanent space station and send astronauts to the moon. The spacecraft, which was launched on Tuesday, arrived safely at a predetermined site, the China Manned Space Agency said. The test vessel was launched with a cargo capsule aboard a new type of carrier rocket from the Wenchang launch site on Hainan. Beijing plans to complete a space station by 2022.

SENEGAL

Virus dead abroad to remain

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a ban on repatriating the bodies of citizens who died overseas of COVID-19, rejecting a plea from distraught relatives. A group of families with dead relatives abroad had sought to overturn the ban on the grounds that it violated their right to mourn and practice religion. Last month, the government invoked the ban in a bid to stem the spread of the virus, leaving scores of bodies in countries such as France, Italy and the US. Midical circles have been contesting whether the repatriation of the bodies is a risk, the president of the court’s administrative chamber said on Thursday. “If that risk cannot be stated with certainty, neither can it be ruled out,” he added. Lawyers for the families said that their clients were deeply distressed by the ruling.

UNITED STATES

Armed blacks escort official

An African-American lawmaker on Wednesday arrived at the Michigan state house in Lansing with an escort of armed black citizens, just days after white protesters with guns staged a demonstration inside the building, comparing the governor’s public health orders to “tyranny.” Michigan Representative Sarah Anthony, 36, said that she wanted to highlight what she saw as the failure of the Michigan State Police to provide legislators with adequate security during the protest, which saw demonstrators with rifles standing in the legislative chamber above lawmakers. “When traditional systems ... fail us, we also have the ability to take care of ourselves,” she said. In 2018, Anthony became the first black woman elected to represent her district in Lansing.