CHINA
Buried-alive mother saved
Police in Shaanxi Province charged a man with attempted murder after he allegedly buried his mother in an abandoned grave, where she was found traumatized, but alive after three days. The man’s wife told police that he carried his mother away in a wheelbarrow on Saturday last week. When she failed to return for three days, the police were called. The son was apparently fed up with having to take care of his mother, who is partially paralyzed, the China Daily reported yesterday.
CHINA
Spacecraft returns to Earth
A prototype spacecraft yesterday “successfully landed,” marking a crucial step in the nation’s ambitions to run a permanent space station and send astronauts to the moon. The spacecraft, which was launched on Tuesday, arrived safely at a predetermined site, the China Manned Space Agency said. The test vessel was launched with a cargo capsule aboard a new type of carrier rocket from the Wenchang launch site on Hainan. Beijing plans to complete a space station by 2022.
SENEGAL
Virus dead abroad to remain
The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a ban on repatriating the bodies of citizens who died overseas of COVID-19, rejecting a plea from distraught relatives. A group of families with dead relatives abroad had sought to overturn the ban on the grounds that it violated their right to mourn and practice religion. Last month, the government invoked the ban in a bid to stem the spread of the virus, leaving scores of bodies in countries such as France, Italy and the US. Midical circles have been contesting whether the repatriation of the bodies is a risk, the president of the court’s administrative chamber said on Thursday. “If that risk cannot be stated with certainty, neither can it be ruled out,” he added. Lawyers for the families said that their clients were deeply distressed by the ruling.
UNITED STATES
Armed blacks escort official
An African-American lawmaker on Wednesday arrived at the Michigan state house in Lansing with an escort of armed black citizens, just days after white protesters with guns staged a demonstration inside the building, comparing the governor’s public health orders to “tyranny.” Michigan Representative Sarah Anthony, 36, said that she wanted to highlight what she saw as the failure of the Michigan State Police to provide legislators with adequate security during the protest, which saw demonstrators with rifles standing in the legislative chamber above lawmakers. “When traditional systems ... fail us, we also have the ability to take care of ourselves,” she said. In 2018, Anthony became the first black woman elected to represent her district in Lansing.
PLANNING STAGE: Jacinda Ardern said trans-Tasman travel would not happen soon, as more health measures would be needed to lock in the gains New Zealand has made New Zealand and Australia are discussing the potential creation of a “travel bubble” between the two countries, even as Australia yesterday reported its highest number of COVID-19 cases in two weeks. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that she has accepted an invite from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to take part in a meeting of Australia’s emergency coronavirus cabinet today, stoking anticipation of a travel deal. The neighboring countries have claimed success in substantially slowing the progress of the virus to a level well below those of the US, Britain and Europe. However, Ardern said that more health measures would need
NOT OVER: Activists said it would take time for the practice to be eradicated after the law is passed by the sovereign council, because it is entrenched in Sudanese culture Sudan looks set to outlaw female genital mutilation (FGM), in a significant move welcomed by campaigners. Anyone found carrying out FGM would face up to three years in prison, a document seen by the Guardian said. The Sudanese Council of Ministers approved the new law on April 22, but it still needs to be passed by members of the sovereign council, which was created following the ousting of former Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir. “We expect that the law will be passed by the sovereign council and if that happens, it will be an expression of the political will in this country,” said
Families in a poor satellite city of Mexico’s capital with one of the country’s highest number of coronavirus cases have protested to demand news of sick relatives and return of bodies of the dead after videos surfaced showing cadavers at a hospital. One video of the Las Americas general hospital in Ecatepec that was posted to social media showed several bagged bodies on stretchers, some in a small room and others outside lined against a courtyard wall. “The only thing I demand is that they give me the full body of my son,” Maria Dolores Carrillo told television program Imagen on Friday
‘DARK DAY’: A Human Rights Watch researcher said the closure ‘crossed the line,’ while a union accused the president of having a personal vendetta against ABS-CBN The shutting down of the Philippines’ top broadcaster crosses a dangerous line in eroding the nation’s democracy and sends a warning to those who risk angering Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, watchdogs said. Since rising to power in 2016, Duterte has steadily tightened his grip on the nation’s key institutions and jailed or sidelined his loudest detractors, but until now his worst threats against critical media had not been fully realized. Tuesday’s halting of broadcasting giant ABS-CBN’s operations marks the first time a major, independent outlet was shut down since Duterte took office in a step that echoes the country’s grim authoritarian past. “This