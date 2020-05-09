Beer bound for Australia’s NT as lockdown is lifted

AFP, SYDNEY





Trucks laden with thousands of beer kegs yesterday headed to Australia’s remote Northern Territory (NT) as pubs there prepared to reopen after a weeks-long virus shutdown.

With the fewest cases of COVID-19 of any of Australia’s states and territories, the region has authorised pubs to serve drinkers inside their doors from May 15.

“I understand there’s a whole bunch of kegs on their way to Darwin as we speak, running up the highway — much eagerly anticipated, I’m sure,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told media in Canberra.

On Thursday, Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner welcomed the first shipment of 175,000 liters of “the good stuff.”

“The beers are here and the jobs are back,” Gunner said at a news conference surrounded by some of the freshly delivered cases.

The beer market has dipped 20 percent since the lockdown with the loss of keg sales hitting brewers and pubs hard, said Lion Beer Australia — one of the country’s largest brewers.

“March 23 was the most devastating and soul-destroying day our industry has ever experienced,” brewer managing director James Brindley said of the day that pubs and restaurants across Australia were ordered closed as part of lockdown restrictions.

“For many of us being able to get back to the local and have a beer with our mates is the morale boost that we’ve all been waiting for,” Brindley added.