Pacific island nations have dodged the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, but face a stark choice between a risky reopening to tourists and economic collapse.
Most of these archipelagoes have been spared outbreaks that would instantly overwhelm their health systems.
About a dozen Pacific island nations remain virus-free, most of them remote dots in the ocean that sealed their borders when they saw the carnage that the coronavirus was causing elsewhere.
One notable exception is Fiji, where 18 cases have been reported although the authorities hope to be able to declare the islands virus-free later this month.
However, the economic effects of the virus have been devastating.
Communities across the region rely heavily on tourism — in some places as much as 50 percent of GDP — that comes from parts of the world where COVID-19 has been spreading.
Since the crisis began, flights have stopped, hotels have been abandoned and revenue has dried up.
Although the nations have no US Federal Reserve or European Central Bank to race to for a rescue, an idea to include them in a quarantine-free travel “bubble” with Australia and New Zealand — where infection rates are low — is only getting a cautious welcome.
“[We] believe that little pockets like ourselves, currently free of the virus and working with other like-minded countries in the region, exercising caution, should be able to reopen,” Cook Islands Tourism Corp CEO Halatoa Fua said.
However, he added that any “bubble” would need to come with stringent safeguards.
Many of the islands already suffer from high levels of diabetes and heart disease that could make any coronavirus outbreak especially dangerous.
Palau Visitors Authority chairman Ngirai Tmetuchl said that the idea is worth exploring, “but we’d have to read the fine print and evaluate the risks.”
Palauan Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Tourism F. Umiich Sengebau said that in the absence of direct air links with Australia and New Zealand, it made more sense for his country to pursue a bubble arrangement with Taiwan.
Palau is one of the few nations to have diplomatic relations with Taipei.
“This is an ingenious idea that we must consider for a country like Taiwan, which has done a very good job in handling of COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. “This is mutually beneficial given the tourists from Taiwan want to visit Palau for leisure and Palauans go to Taiwan for medical treatments and some leisure time as well.”
Elsewhere, the immediacy of the pandemic threat has put such plans firmly on the backburner.
“Right now, the Solomons Islands government’s priority is to finalize preparedness and response requirements such as in-country testing and facilitate repatriation of stranded citizens within the region,” a spokesman for Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said.
PLANNING STAGE: Jacinda Ardern said trans-Tasman travel would not happen soon, as more health measures would be needed to lock in the gains New Zealand has made New Zealand and Australia are discussing the potential creation of a “travel bubble” between the two countries, even as Australia yesterday reported its highest number of COVID-19 cases in two weeks. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that she has accepted an invite from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to take part in a meeting of Australia’s emergency coronavirus cabinet today, stoking anticipation of a travel deal. The neighboring countries have claimed success in substantially slowing the progress of the virus to a level well below those of the US, Britain and Europe. However, Ardern said that more health measures would need
NOT OVER: Activists said it would take time for the practice to be eradicated after the law is passed by the sovereign council, because it is entrenched in Sudanese culture Sudan looks set to outlaw female genital mutilation (FGM), in a significant move welcomed by campaigners. Anyone found carrying out FGM would face up to three years in prison, a document seen by the Guardian said. The Sudanese Council of Ministers approved the new law on April 22, but it still needs to be passed by members of the sovereign council, which was created following the ousting of former Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir. “We expect that the law will be passed by the sovereign council and if that happens, it will be an expression of the political will in this country,” said
Families in a poor satellite city of Mexico’s capital with one of the country’s highest number of coronavirus cases have protested to demand news of sick relatives and return of bodies of the dead after videos surfaced showing cadavers at a hospital. One video of the Las Americas general hospital in Ecatepec that was posted to social media showed several bagged bodies on stretchers, some in a small room and others outside lined against a courtyard wall. “The only thing I demand is that they give me the full body of my son,” Maria Dolores Carrillo told television program Imagen on Friday
‘DARK DAY’: A Human Rights Watch researcher said the closure ‘crossed the line,’ while a union accused the president of having a personal vendetta against ABS-CBN The shutting down of the Philippines’ top broadcaster crosses a dangerous line in eroding the nation’s democracy and sends a warning to those who risk angering Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, watchdogs said. Since rising to power in 2016, Duterte has steadily tightened his grip on the nation’s key institutions and jailed or sidelined his loudest detractors, but until now his worst threats against critical media had not been fully realized. Tuesday’s halting of broadcasting giant ABS-CBN’s operations marks the first time a major, independent outlet was shut down since Duterte took office in a step that echoes the country’s grim authoritarian past. “This