Pacific nations weigh risk of returning tourists

AFP, SUVA





Pacific island nations have dodged the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, but face a stark choice between a risky reopening to tourists and economic collapse.

Most of these archipelagoes have been spared outbreaks that would instantly overwhelm their health systems.

About a dozen Pacific island nations remain virus-free, most of them remote dots in the ocean that sealed their borders when they saw the carnage that the coronavirus was causing elsewhere.

One notable exception is Fiji, where 18 cases have been reported although the authorities hope to be able to declare the islands virus-free later this month.

However, the economic effects of the virus have been devastating.

Communities across the region rely heavily on tourism — in some places as much as 50 percent of GDP — that comes from parts of the world where COVID-19 has been spreading.

Since the crisis began, flights have stopped, hotels have been abandoned and revenue has dried up.

Although the nations have no US Federal Reserve or European Central Bank to race to for a rescue, an idea to include them in a quarantine-free travel “bubble” with Australia and New Zealand — where infection rates are low — is only getting a cautious welcome.

“[We] believe that little pockets like ourselves, currently free of the virus and working with other like-minded countries in the region, exercising caution, should be able to reopen,” Cook Islands Tourism Corp CEO Halatoa Fua said.

However, he added that any “bubble” would need to come with stringent safeguards.

Many of the islands already suffer from high levels of diabetes and heart disease that could make any coronavirus outbreak especially dangerous.

Palau Visitors Authority chairman Ngirai Tmetuchl said that the idea is worth exploring, “but we’d have to read the fine print and evaluate the risks.”

Palauan Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Tourism F. Umiich Sengebau said that in the absence of direct air links with Australia and New Zealand, it made more sense for his country to pursue a bubble arrangement with Taiwan.

Palau is one of the few nations to have diplomatic relations with Taipei.

“This is an ingenious idea that we must consider for a country like Taiwan, which has done a very good job in handling of COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. “This is mutually beneficial given the tourists from Taiwan want to visit Palau for leisure and Palauans go to Taiwan for medical treatments and some leisure time as well.”

Elsewhere, the immediacy of the pandemic threat has put such plans firmly on the backburner.

“Right now, the Solomons Islands government’s priority is to finalize preparedness and response requirements such as in-country testing and facilitate repatriation of stranded citizens within the region,” a spokesman for Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said.