Father, son charged with killing black jogger in US

‘HAULING ASS’: The father told investigators that he spotted Ahmaud Arbery running down his street and suspected him in a string of neighborhood break-ins

Reuters





A white former police officer and his son were on Thursday arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of an unarmed black man, an incident that touched off a furor in the community and among civil rights advocates across the US.

Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis, 34, were taken into custody by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and charged with aggravated assault as well as murder in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in the town of Brunswick, the agency said in a statement.

The Feb. 23 shooting death of Arbery, 25, as he ran unarmed through the small town was captured on video by an unnamed witness in a vehicle near the scene.

A combination of images provided by the Glynn County Detention Center in Georgia on Thursday shows Gregory McMichael, left, and his son, Travis McMichael, who have been charged with murder in the February shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery. Photo: AP / Glynn County Detention Center

The video’s wide broadcast in recent days ignited outrage among advocates, politicians and celebrities who saw the incident as the latest case of white perpetrators killing a black man and going unpunished.

On Wednesday, a district attorney appointed to handle the high-profile case after two other prosecutors recused themselves said that he would ask a county grand jury to decide if the two men should face charges.

The men’s arrest by the GBI, one day after the agency opened an investigation into the case, appears to have sidelined any grand jury probe.

The video footage shows Arbery jogging down a narrow two-lane road and around the McMichaels’ white pickup truck, which had stopped in the right lane with its driver’s door open.

As Arbery crosses back in front of the truck, a gunshot is fired, and Arbery is then seen struggling with a man holding a long gun, as a second man stands in the bed of the truck brandishing a revolver.

Two more shots are heard before Arbery stumbles and falls face down onto the asphalt.

The GBI said that it was Travis McMichael who fired the fatal round.

According to a police report obtained by the New York Times, Gregory McMichael, a former Glynn County police officer and district attorney’s investigator, told detectives that the incident began when he spotted Arbery from his front yard “hauling ass” down the street.

McMichael told police that, because he suspected Arbery in a string of neighborhood break-ins, he and his son gave chase in the truck, with Gregory McMichael carrying a .357 Magnum revolver and Travis armed with a shotgun.

Gregory McMichael said that Arbery began to “violently attack” his son, fighting him for the shotgun, prompting Travis to open fire.

The prosecutor said there was not probable cause to arrest the McMichaels because they were legally carrying firearms and had a right to pursue a suspect and use deadly force in self-defense, a letter obtained by the Times showed.