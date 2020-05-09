Virus Outbreak: New COVID-19 cases in S Korea linked to clubgoers

AP





South Korean officials yesterday sounded the alarm after finding more than a dozen COVID-19 infections linked to clubgoers in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area.

The discovery raised fears of another surge in transmissions just as the country had eased on social distancing amid a slowing caseload in the past few weeks.

Earlier yesterday, the South Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to midnight on Thursday, which was the first time in five days that the daily increase was above 10.

South Korean Vice Minister of Health Kim Gang-lip said that at least 13 more cases were diagnosed in the following hours, all linked to a 29-year-old who visited three nightclubs in Seoul’s Itaewon District on Saturday last week before testing positive on Wednesday.

There was a “very high possibility” that more infections would be confirmed, as health workers are scrambling to trace the patient’s contacts, Kim said.

The clubs’ visitor lists show that it received more than 1,500 customers on Saturday last week, he said.

Of the 13 new cases confirmed yesterday, Kim said that 12 were clubgoers, including three foreign nationals and one soldier, while the other was an office colleague of the patient who was first detected.

“A drop of ink in clear water spreads swiftly,” Kim said during a briefing, urging vigilance to maintain hard-won gains against the virus. “Anyone can become that drop of ink that spreads COVID-19.”

The country has not reported a daily jump above 100 since April 1, which allowed officials to ease social distancing guidelines, schedule the reopening of schools and allow professional sports to return without fans in the stands.