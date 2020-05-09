UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres yesterday said that the COVID-19 pandemic keeps unleashing “a tsunami of hate and xenophobia, scapegoating and scare-mongering” and appealed for “an all-out effort to end hate speech globally.”
“Anti-foreigner sentiment has surged online and in the streets, anti-Semitic conspiracy theories have spread and COVID-19-related anti-Muslim attacks have occurred,” the secretary-general added.
Migrants and refugees “have been vilified as a source of the virus — and then denied access to medical treatment,” Guterres said. “With older persons among the most vulnerable, contemptible memes have emerged suggesting they are also the most expendable ... and journalists, whistle-blowers, health professionals, aid workers and human rights defenders are being targeted simply for doing their jobs.”
Photo: AFP / UN / Mark Garten
Guterres called on political leaders to show solidarity with all people, and on educational institutions to focus on “digital literacy” at a time when “extremists are seeking to prey on captive and potentially despairing audiences.”
He called on the media — especially social media — to “remove racist, misogynist and other harmful content,” on civil society to strengthen its outreach to vulnerable people and on religious figures to serve as “models of mutual respect.”
“And I ask everyone, everywhere, to stand up against hate, treat each other with dignity and take every opportunity to spread kindness,” Guterres said, adding that the coronavirus “does not care who we are, where we live, what we believe or about any other distinction.”
His global appeal to address and counter virus-related hate speech follows his April 23 message, which called the pandemic “a human crisis that is fast becoming a human rights crisis.”
In the message, Guterres said that the pandemic has had “disproportionate effects on certain communities, the rise of hate speech, the targeting of vulnerable groups and the risks of heavy-handed security responses undermining the health response.”
With “rising ethno-nationalism, populism, authoritarianism and a pushback against human rights in some countries, the crisis can provide a pretext to adopt repressive measures for purposes unrelated to the pandemic,” the secretary-general added.
Guterres in February issued a call to action to countries, businesses and people to help renew and revive human rights across the globe, laying out a seven-point plan amid concerns about climate change, conflict and repression.
PLANNING STAGE: Jacinda Ardern said trans-Tasman travel would not happen soon, as more health measures would be needed to lock in the gains New Zealand has made New Zealand and Australia are discussing the potential creation of a “travel bubble” between the two countries, even as Australia yesterday reported its highest number of COVID-19 cases in two weeks. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that she has accepted an invite from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to take part in a meeting of Australia’s emergency coronavirus cabinet today, stoking anticipation of a travel deal. The neighboring countries have claimed success in substantially slowing the progress of the virus to a level well below those of the US, Britain and Europe. However, Ardern said that more health measures would need
NOT OVER: Activists said it would take time for the practice to be eradicated after the law is passed by the sovereign council, because it is entrenched in Sudanese culture Sudan looks set to outlaw female genital mutilation (FGM), in a significant move welcomed by campaigners. Anyone found carrying out FGM would face up to three years in prison, a document seen by the Guardian said. The Sudanese Council of Ministers approved the new law on April 22, but it still needs to be passed by members of the sovereign council, which was created following the ousting of former Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir. “We expect that the law will be passed by the sovereign council and if that happens, it will be an expression of the political will in this country,” said
Families in a poor satellite city of Mexico’s capital with one of the country’s highest number of coronavirus cases have protested to demand news of sick relatives and return of bodies of the dead after videos surfaced showing cadavers at a hospital. One video of the Las Americas general hospital in Ecatepec that was posted to social media showed several bagged bodies on stretchers, some in a small room and others outside lined against a courtyard wall. “The only thing I demand is that they give me the full body of my son,” Maria Dolores Carrillo told television program Imagen on Friday
‘DARK DAY’: A Human Rights Watch researcher said the closure ‘crossed the line,’ while a union accused the president of having a personal vendetta against ABS-CBN The shutting down of the Philippines’ top broadcaster crosses a dangerous line in eroding the nation’s democracy and sends a warning to those who risk angering Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, watchdogs said. Since rising to power in 2016, Duterte has steadily tightened his grip on the nation’s key institutions and jailed or sidelined his loudest detractors, but until now his worst threats against critical media had not been fully realized. Tuesday’s halting of broadcasting giant ABS-CBN’s operations marks the first time a major, independent outlet was shut down since Duterte took office in a step that echoes the country’s grim authoritarian past. “This