SOUTH KOREA

Masks donated to veterans

The nation is to provide 1 million masks to foreign veterans of the Korean War to express gratitude on the 70th anniversary of the conflict, officials said yesterday. Nearly 2 million military personnel from 22 UN member states took part. “All of the 22 countries are having difficulties due to the coronavirus, and it is an urgent matter to provide masks for the war veterans — whose average age is 88 — who are vulnerable to the disease,” the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs said.

UNITED STATES

Virus researcher shot dead

An ethnic Chinese scientist working on COVID-19 at the University of Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania was shot dead in what police said was a murder-suicide over an “intimate partner.” Bing Liu, 37, was found dead over the weekend at his home. The body of his suspected attacker, 46-year-old Hao Gu, was discovered around the corner in what authorities said was a suicide, news channel WTAE reported on Wednesday. There was no evidence that Liu’s murder was connected to his research, WTAE said, but speculation spread online that he had been targeted because of his work.

PHILIPPINES

Cruise ship returns crew

The Ruby Princess cruise ship, which is being investigated in Australia for sparking COVID-19 infections, yesterday anchored in Manila Bay to return local crew members. The ship joins at least 16 other cruise ships at anchor waiting for their more than 5,000 local crew members to be tested for COVID-19 before disembarking. Medical personnel carry out tests on board each ship before the crew members can be treated in a hospital or stay in further quarantine, depending on the test results.

NORWAY

Terror suspect’s trial opens

A man suspected of killing his stepsister and then storming an Oslo mosque with firearms “with the intention to kill as many Muslims as possible,” appeared in court west of Oslo yesterday, charged with murder and terror. Philip Manshaus appeared in court and denied the charges read by prosecutor Johan Oeverberg. Manshaus was overpowered inside the Al-Noor Islamic Center on Aug. 10 last year after firing six shots. No one was hit, but one person was slightly injured when he jumped on Manshaus and held him until police arrived. The prosecution says Manshaus, 22, is suspected of killing his 17-year-old stepsister, Johanne Zhangjia Ihle-Hansen, before driving to the mosque.

UNITED STATES

Trump vetos resolution

President Donald Trump on Wednesday vetoed a resolution that said he must get a nod from Congress before engaging in further military action against Iran. Trump called it “insulting” to the presidency. The nonbinding congressional resolution was introduced first in the House of Representatives after the Pentagon launched an airstrike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in January.

UNITED STATES

More 1MDB funds recovered

The Department of Justice has reached a deal to recover another US$49 million in assets bought with money looted from Malaysia’s 1MDB state investment fund and laundered through the global financial system. The department said it has now returned or helped Malaysia recover nearly US$1.1 billion in funds and assets. The latest tranche comes from the settlement of a civil case against Khadem al-Qubaisi, an Emirati businessman accused of helping siphon 1MDB funds out of Malaysia. More than US$4.5 billion originally meant to fund state investments was looted from 1MDB between 2009 and 2015.

HONG KONG

Record shark fin bust

The Customs and Excise Department has seized 26 tonnes of smuggled shark fins, sliced from about 38,500 of the endangered mammals, in the largest bust of its kind in the territory. The record haul was discovered in two containers from Ecuador and highlights the continued demand for shark fin, the department said on Wednesday. Most of the fins came from thresher and silky sharks, both endangered species. A 57-year-old man was arrested, but has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

CHINA

Veteran translator dies

Ji Chaozhu (冀朝鑄), a veteran diplomat who provided English translation for leaders from Mao Zedong (毛澤東) and Zhou Enlai (周恩來) to Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平) and served as an undersecretary of the UN, has died, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. He was 90. Ji had also served as ambassador to Britain and Fiji over the course of a lengthy career that began after he left Harvard University to return to China during the Korean War. Ji was born into a wealthy family in Shanxi Province in 1929 and moved with his family to the US when he was nine.

GERMANY

Kraftwerk cofounder dies

Florian Schneider-Esleben, who helped pioneer electronic music as a cofounder of Kraftwerk and influenced genres ranging from disco to synth pop, has died at age 73. Citing fellow group founder Ralf Huetter, Sony announced that Schneider-Esleben had been suffering from cancer. Kraftwerk won a Grammy award for lifetime achievement in 2014.