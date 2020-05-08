SOUTH KOREA
Masks donated to veterans
The nation is to provide 1 million masks to foreign veterans of the Korean War to express gratitude on the 70th anniversary of the conflict, officials said yesterday. Nearly 2 million military personnel from 22 UN member states took part. “All of the 22 countries are having difficulties due to the coronavirus, and it is an urgent matter to provide masks for the war veterans — whose average age is 88 — who are vulnerable to the disease,” the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs said.
UNITED STATES
Virus researcher shot dead
An ethnic Chinese scientist working on COVID-19 at the University of Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania was shot dead in what police said was a murder-suicide over an “intimate partner.” Bing Liu, 37, was found dead over the weekend at his home. The body of his suspected attacker, 46-year-old Hao Gu, was discovered around the corner in what authorities said was a suicide, news channel WTAE reported on Wednesday. There was no evidence that Liu’s murder was connected to his research, WTAE said, but speculation spread online that he had been targeted because of his work.
PHILIPPINES
Cruise ship returns crew
The Ruby Princess cruise ship, which is being investigated in Australia for sparking COVID-19 infections, yesterday anchored in Manila Bay to return local crew members. The ship joins at least 16 other cruise ships at anchor waiting for their more than 5,000 local crew members to be tested for COVID-19 before disembarking. Medical personnel carry out tests on board each ship before the crew members can be treated in a hospital or stay in further quarantine, depending on the test results.
NORWAY
Terror suspect’s trial opens
A man suspected of killing his stepsister and then storming an Oslo mosque with firearms “with the intention to kill as many Muslims as possible,” appeared in court west of Oslo yesterday, charged with murder and terror. Philip Manshaus appeared in court and denied the charges read by prosecutor Johan Oeverberg. Manshaus was overpowered inside the Al-Noor Islamic Center on Aug. 10 last year after firing six shots. No one was hit, but one person was slightly injured when he jumped on Manshaus and held him until police arrived. The prosecution says Manshaus, 22, is suspected of killing his 17-year-old stepsister, Johanne Zhangjia Ihle-Hansen, before driving to the mosque.
UNITED STATES
Trump vetos resolution
President Donald Trump on Wednesday vetoed a resolution that said he must get a nod from Congress before engaging in further military action against Iran. Trump called it “insulting” to the presidency. The nonbinding congressional resolution was introduced first in the House of Representatives after the Pentagon launched an airstrike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in January.
UNITED STATES
More 1MDB funds recovered
The Department of Justice has reached a deal to recover another US$49 million in assets bought with money looted from Malaysia’s 1MDB state investment fund and laundered through the global financial system. The department said it has now returned or helped Malaysia recover nearly US$1.1 billion in funds and assets. The latest tranche comes from the settlement of a civil case against Khadem al-Qubaisi, an Emirati businessman accused of helping siphon 1MDB funds out of Malaysia. More than US$4.5 billion originally meant to fund state investments was looted from 1MDB between 2009 and 2015.
HONG KONG
Record shark fin bust
The Customs and Excise Department has seized 26 tonnes of smuggled shark fins, sliced from about 38,500 of the endangered mammals, in the largest bust of its kind in the territory. The record haul was discovered in two containers from Ecuador and highlights the continued demand for shark fin, the department said on Wednesday. Most of the fins came from thresher and silky sharks, both endangered species. A 57-year-old man was arrested, but has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
CHINA
Veteran translator dies
Ji Chaozhu (冀朝鑄), a veteran diplomat who provided English translation for leaders from Mao Zedong (毛澤東) and Zhou Enlai (周恩來) to Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平) and served as an undersecretary of the UN, has died, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. He was 90. Ji had also served as ambassador to Britain and Fiji over the course of a lengthy career that began after he left Harvard University to return to China during the Korean War. Ji was born into a wealthy family in Shanxi Province in 1929 and moved with his family to the US when he was nine.
GERMANY
Kraftwerk cofounder dies
Florian Schneider-Esleben, who helped pioneer electronic music as a cofounder of Kraftwerk and influenced genres ranging from disco to synth pop, has died at age 73. Citing fellow group founder Ralf Huetter, Sony announced that Schneider-Esleben had been suffering from cancer. Kraftwerk won a Grammy award for lifetime achievement in 2014.
PLANNING STAGE: Jacinda Ardern said trans-Tasman travel would not happen soon, as more health measures would be needed to lock in the gains New Zealand has made New Zealand and Australia are discussing the potential creation of a “travel bubble” between the two countries, even as Australia yesterday reported its highest number of COVID-19 cases in two weeks. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that she has accepted an invite from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to take part in a meeting of Australia’s emergency coronavirus cabinet today, stoking anticipation of a travel deal. The neighboring countries have claimed success in substantially slowing the progress of the virus to a level well below those of the US, Britain and Europe. However, Ardern said that more health measures would need
A journalist who had worked for some of China’s most powerful propaganda outlets has been jailed for 15 years after being accused of attacking the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), court documents showed. Chen Jieren (陳杰人) was on Thursday convicted of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble, extortion, illegal business operations and bribery,” a court in Hunan Province said in a statement posted online. The charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble” is a catch-all that Chinese authorities sometimes use against people who criticise the regime. The verdict against Chen came as China’s leadership faces international scrutiny over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, with
NOT OVER: Activists said it would take time for the practice to be eradicated after the law is passed by the sovereign council, because it is entrenched in Sudanese culture Sudan looks set to outlaw female genital mutilation (FGM), in a significant move welcomed by campaigners. Anyone found carrying out FGM would face up to three years in prison, a document seen by the Guardian said. The Sudanese Council of Ministers approved the new law on April 22, but it still needs to be passed by members of the sovereign council, which was created following the ousting of former Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir. “We expect that the law will be passed by the sovereign council and if that happens, it will be an expression of the political will in this country,” said
Families in a poor satellite city of Mexico’s capital with one of the country’s highest number of coronavirus cases have protested to demand news of sick relatives and return of bodies of the dead after videos surfaced showing cadavers at a hospital. One video of the Las Americas general hospital in Ecatepec that was posted to social media showed several bagged bodies on stretchers, some in a small room and others outside lined against a courtyard wall. “The only thing I demand is that they give me the full body of my son,” Maria Dolores Carrillo told television program Imagen on Friday