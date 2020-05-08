Facebook names oversight board members

Facebook’s new content oversight board includes a former prime minister, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and several constitutional law experts and rights advocates among its first 20 members, the company announced on Wednesday.

The independent board, which some have dubbed Facebook’s “Supreme Court,” would be able to overturn chief executive Mark Zuckerberg’s decisions on whether individual pieces of content should be allowed on Facebook and Instagram.

Facebook has long faced criticism for a catalogue of high-profile content moderation issues. They range from temporarily removing a famous Vietnam-era war photograph of a naked girl fleeing a napalm attack, to failing to combat hate speech targeting the Rohingya in Myanmar and other Muslims.

Facebook’s symbol is seen over a motherboard in an illustration on April 24. Photo: Reuters

The board is to focus on a small slice of challenging content issues, including hate speech and harassment, and people’s safety.

Facebook said the board’s members have lived in 27 countries and speak at least 29 languages, though a quarter of the group and two of the four cochairs are from the US, where the company is headquartered.

The cochairs, who selected the other members jointly with Facebook, are former US federal circuit judge and religious freedom expert Michael McConnell, constitutional law expert Jamal Greene, Colombian attorney Catalina Botero-Marino and former Danish prime minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt.

Among the initial cohort are: former European Court of Human Rights judge Andras Sajo, Internet Sans Frontieres executive director Julie Owono, Yemeni activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Tawakkol Karman, Australian Internet governance researcher Nicolas Suzor, former Guardian editor-in-chief of Alan Rusbridger and Pakistani digital rights advocate Nighat Dad.

Facebook head of global affairs Nick Clegg said in a Skype interview that the board’s composition was important, but that its credibility would be earned over time.

“I don’t expect people to say: ‘Oh hallelujah, these are great people, this is going to be a great success’ — there’s no reason anyone should believe that this is going to be a great success until it really starts hearing difficult cases in the months and indeed years to come,” he said.

The board would start work immediately and Clegg said it would begin hearing cases this summer.

The board, which is to grow to about 40 members and which Facebook has pledged US$130 million to fund for at least six years, is to make public, binding decisions on controversial cases where users have exhausted Facebook’s usual appeals process.

The firm can also refer significant decisions to the board, including on ads or on Facebook groups. The board, in turn, can make policy recommendations based on case decisions, to which the company will publicly respond.

“We are not the Internet police, don’t think of us as sort of a fast-action group that’s going to swoop in and deal with rapidly moving problems,” McConnell said on a conference call.

The board’s case decisions must be made and implemented within 90 days, though Facebook can ask for a 30-day review for exceptional cases.

Initially, the board is to focus on cases where content was removed and Facebook expects it to take on only “dozens” of cases to start, a small percentage of the thousands it expects will eventually be brought.