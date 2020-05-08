The US Department of State is delaying a report to the US Congress assessing whether Hong Kong enjoys sufficient autonomy from China to continue receiving special treatment from Washington, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.
Pompeo told a news conference the delay was to allow the report “to account for any additional actions that Beijing may be contemplating in the run-up” to the Chinese National People’s Congress (NPC) meeting that begins on May 22 “that would further undermine the people of Hong Kong’s autonomy.”
The “Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act” approved by the Congress and US President Donald Trump last year requires the State Department to certify at least annually that the former British colony retains enough autonomy to justify the favorable US trading terms that have helped it maintain its position as a world financial center.
Photo: Reuters
That legislation amended the United States-Hong Kong Policy Act of 1992, under which the US grants Hong Kong “special status” different from that of mainland China in areas including trade and commerce. If that status were to be taken away, Hong Kong would effectively be treated no differently than any other Chinese city.
Under last year’s act, officials responsible for human rights violations in Hong Kong could also be subject to sanctions, including visa bans and asset freezes.
The territory “is part of China and it is part of China’s domestic affairs... We oppose US interference in our domestic affairs in any form,” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) said yesterday at a daily press briefing in Beijing.
China’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office warned earlier on Wednesday that the territory would never be calm unless “black-clad violent protesters” were all removed, describing them as a “political virus” seeking independence from Beijing.
The arrests of 15 activists last month, including veteran politicians, a publishing tycoon and senior barristers, thrust the protest movement back into the spotlight and drew condemnation from Washington and international rights groups.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
