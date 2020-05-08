Mustafa Kadhemi took office as Iraq’s prime minister early yesterday after breaking months of political deadlock, taking the reins amid a staggering economic crisis, a health pandemic and the specter of renewed protests.
Observing social distancing to curb the spread of the COVID-19, lawmakers gathered at parliament in masks and gloves about 9pm on Wednesday, but the vote was delayed for hours to make last-minute edits to ministerial posts.
Kadhemi soon received a congratulatory call from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who announced a 120-day waiver extension on US sanctions to let Iraq buy gas from Iran.
The waiver is “a display of our desire to help provide the right conditions for success,” the US Department of State said.
Kadhemi’s nomination came after weeks of lobbying deeply divided political parties, including those close to Iran who had been wary of his ties to the US.
One faction had accused Kadhemi of conspiring with Washington over the January drone strike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis outside Baghdad airport.
Lawmakers approved 15 ministers out of a prospective 22-seat Cabinet, with seven ministries — including the key oil and foreign affairs positions — still empty as political parties squabble over shares.
Kadhemi, the 53-year-old former head of Iraq’s respected National Intelligence Service, was nominated by Iraqi President Barham Saleh on April 9 — the third attempt to replace outgoing prime minister Adel Abdel Mahdi.
Abdel Mahdi, 77, resigned late last year following months of protests decrying rampant corruption, unemployment and a political class seen as beholden to Iran.
He had stayed on as caretaker prime minister in the absence of a successor.
Kadhemi appeared to have brought Iran-aligned factions on board, with endorsements from both Soleimani’s successor as Quds Force chief Ismail Qaani, and from Mohammed Kawtharani, the point man on Iraqi affairs for the powerful Lebanese movement Hezbollah.
The ministers who were approved included those for the sensitive portfolios of finance, interior, defense, health and electricity — securing the majority that Kadhemi needed for his Cabinet to be considered viable.
The new body is meant to hold early elections seen as an opportunity for a political reset for the country, but it also faces urgent policy priorities.
Iraq’s GDP is set to shrink by 9.7 percent this year and poverty rates might double, making it the country’s worst annual performance since 2003, the World Bank has said.
The enormous deficit brought on by collapsing crude prices might force the Cabinet to trim salaries for state workers, potentially sparking new anti-government rallies.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 has killed more than 100 Iraqis.
