COURT RULING: An 11-judge panel at Israel’s top court said Benjamin Netanyahu’s deal with rival Benny Gantz does not violate the law or shield him in a corruption trial

Israeli lawmakers yesterday approved the formation of a unity government between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his erstwhile rival Benny Gantz, paving the way to an end to more than a year of deadlock.

Parliament backed the coalition deal by 71 votes to 37, a statement said, with the two men expected to swear in the power-sharing government on Wednesday next week.

The vote came just hours after the Israeli High Court of Justice unanimously ruled that Netanyahu could form a government despite the corruption charges against him.

Following two days of deliberations, an expanded panel of 11 judges rejected petitions seeking to break Netanyahu’s grip on power because he faces charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

The court was asked to weigh in on Netanyahu’s fitness to serve because Israeli law does not explicitly address whether a politician indicted on serious crimes can serve as prime minister.

“The indictment against a lawmaker does not prevent his being named to form a government, and by extension his appointment to lead it,” they said in their decision late on Wednesday.

The controversial decision was criticized by opponents who say Netanyahu’s leadership of the nation while under indictment compromises public norms.

The two leaders, who are to take turns as prime minister with Netanyahu going first, have set a date of Wednesday next week for swearing in their joint administration.

Netanyahu’s graft trial is scheduled to start on May 23.

The prime minister says he is the victim of a political witch hunt by leftists and journalists opposed to his nationalist agenda. He has been accused of illicitly accepting gifts and scheming to tilt legislation to benefit media moguls in exchange for favorable coverage.

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel, the main petitioner to the court, said it would organize a demonstration in Tel Aviv on Saturday night, the theme of which would be “Israel is ashamed.”

The Netanyahu-Gantz government “may be kosher but it stinks,” the good governance group said in a text message.

The justices on Wednesday also dismissed petitions seeking to strike down the accord, which the challengers said contained unconstitutional provisions. While it contains legal problems, “at this point there is no reason to intervene,” the court found, suggesting it was open to possible future petitions.

In other developments, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon on Wednesday said that his government is demanding major changes in the way the UN peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, operates on the ground and has support from the US.

Danon told a video press briefing that Israel would insist that peacekeepers have access to all sites, that they have freedom of movement and that any time they are being blocked the UN Security Council must be immediately informed.

Israel has repeatedly accused Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants of impeding the peacekeepers from carrying out their mandate.

“We have seen that slowly there is less places that the troops in the peacekeeping operation can actually travel in southern Lebanon,” Danon said. “So we want them to have full freedom of movement.”

Danon said Israel knows that on many occasions UNIFIL troops have not been able to enter suspicious sites, “and we proved in the past that Hezbollah are digging tunnels, they are bringing weapons to the border, and only in the last few weeks we have had a few incidents on the border.”

Additional reporting by AP