China yesterday said that its coronavirus risk level is low and New Zealand is moving ahead on relaxing its pandemic shutdown, even as health experts express growing dread that a potential “second wave” of deaths and infections could force governments to clamp back down.
Many countries were drawing up plans for how to cope with a resurgence in outbreaks even as they slowly work to reopen businesses.
Health officials in the US said that they are worried as about half of the nation’s states ease their shutdowns, with cellphone data showing that people are becoming restless and increasingly leaving home.
Many states have not put in place the robust testing that experts believe is necessary to detect and contain new outbreaks.
“My message to the rest of the country is learn from how much effort, how much discipline it took to finally bring these numbers down and follow the same path until you’re sure that it’s being beaten back,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio told CNN.
“If this thing boomerangs, you’re putting off any kind of restart or recovery a hell of a lot longer,” he said.
PLANNING STAGE: Jacinda Ardern said trans-Tasman travel would not happen soon, as more health measures would be needed to lock in the gains New Zealand has made New Zealand and Australia are discussing the potential creation of a “travel bubble” between the two countries, even as Australia yesterday reported its highest number of COVID-19 cases in two weeks. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that she has accepted an invite from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to take part in a meeting of Australia’s emergency coronavirus cabinet today, stoking anticipation of a travel deal. The neighboring countries have claimed success in substantially slowing the progress of the virus to a level well below those of the US, Britain and Europe. However, Ardern said that more health measures would need
A journalist who had worked for some of China’s most powerful propaganda outlets has been jailed for 15 years after being accused of attacking the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), court documents showed. Chen Jieren (陳杰人) was on Thursday convicted of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble, extortion, illegal business operations and bribery,” a court in Hunan Province said in a statement posted online. The charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble” is a catch-all that Chinese authorities sometimes use against people who criticise the regime. The verdict against Chen came as China’s leadership faces international scrutiny over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, with
NOT OVER: Activists said it would take time for the practice to be eradicated after the law is passed by the sovereign council, because it is entrenched in Sudanese culture Sudan looks set to outlaw female genital mutilation (FGM), in a significant move welcomed by campaigners. Anyone found carrying out FGM would face up to three years in prison, a document seen by the Guardian said. The Sudanese Council of Ministers approved the new law on April 22, but it still needs to be passed by members of the sovereign council, which was created following the ousting of former Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir. “We expect that the law will be passed by the sovereign council and if that happens, it will be an expression of the political will in this country,” said
Families in a poor satellite city of Mexico’s capital with one of the country’s highest number of coronavirus cases have protested to demand news of sick relatives and return of bodies of the dead after videos surfaced showing cadavers at a hospital. One video of the Las Americas general hospital in Ecatepec that was posted to social media showed several bagged bodies on stretchers, some in a small room and others outside lined against a courtyard wall. “The only thing I demand is that they give me the full body of my son,” Maria Dolores Carrillo told television program Imagen on Friday