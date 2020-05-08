Virus Outbreak: Fears of a ‘second wave’ hang over virus successes

AP, BANGKOK





China yesterday said that its coronavirus risk level is low and New Zealand is moving ahead on relaxing its pandemic shutdown, even as health experts express growing dread that a potential “second wave” of deaths and infections could force governments to clamp back down.

Many countries were drawing up plans for how to cope with a resurgence in outbreaks even as they slowly work to reopen businesses.

Health officials in the US said that they are worried as about half of the nation’s states ease their shutdowns, with cellphone data showing that people are becoming restless and increasingly leaving home.

Many states have not put in place the robust testing that experts believe is necessary to detect and contain new outbreaks.

“My message to the rest of the country is learn from how much effort, how much discipline it took to finally bring these numbers down and follow the same path until you’re sure that it’s being beaten back,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio told CNN.

“If this thing boomerangs, you’re putting off any kind of restart or recovery a hell of a lot longer,” he said.