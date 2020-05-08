Virus Outbreak: WHO mulls China probe

FACT-FINDING MISSION: ‘Without knowing where the animal origin is, it’s hard to prevent it from happening again,’ WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said

Bloomberg





The WHO is considering a new mission to seek the source of COVID-19 in China amid growing controversy over the origin of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Without knowing where the animal origin is, it’s hard to prevent it from happening again,” WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove told a news conference on Wednesday. “There is discussion with our counterparts in China for a further mission, which would be more academic in focus, and really focus on looking at what happened at the beginning in terms of exposures with different animals.”

Van Kerkhove in February participated in a prior mission to China, which concluded that the virus was zoonotic in origin.

Bats appeared to be the “reservoir” for the virus, but an intermediate host could not be determined, the report said.

At a briefing yesterday, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) did not directly answer when asked if China would allow the WHO mission.

She repeated that the origin of the virus needed to be determined by “scientists and professionals.”

“The Chinese government and the WHO have seen good communication,” Hua said. “We would like to continue our cooperation to deal with the pandemic.”

Talk of a new mission comes as debate grows over the source of the outbreak, which was first identified in Wuhan, China, more than four months ago.

US President Donald Trump’s administration has said that the virus likely escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which runs a laboratory that studies dangerous pathogens.

Some intelligence agencies are casting doubt on that theory and China has repeatedly denied the claim.

On Wednesday, in response to calls from the likes of Australia and the EU for investigations into how the previously unknown pathogen made the jump from animals to humans, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Beijing would support a review of the virus’ origins at an “appropriate time.”