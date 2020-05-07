World News Quick Take

Agencies





SOUTH KOREA

Life returning to normal

The country yesterday returned largely to normal as workers went back to offices, and museums and libraries reopened under eased social distancing rules after new COVID-19 cases dropped to a trickle. Some workers were bittersweet about going back to the office. “I wanted to go home as soon as I sat down at my desk in the office today. But there is also this weird sense of stability,” one Twitter user wrote. The country reported two new infections yesterday, taking the total to 10,806, the Korea Centers for Disease Control said.

CHINA

Seniors return to school

High-school students in Wuhan yesterday filed back to class, wearing masks and walking in single file past thermal scanners. Students in 121 institutions were back in front of chalk boards and digital displays for the first time since their city shut down in January. Teenagers sat at individual desks spaced 1m apart, seeing their teachers in the flesh after months of distance learning. Only the oldest students were present — seniors who are due to take the make-or-break university entrance exams. Return dates have not yet been confirmed for elementary and junior-high-school students.

UNITED KINGDOM

Top scientist quits panel

A top scientist who advised the government on coronavirus lockdown measures on Tuesday said that he had resigned from a key government panel after admitting to breaking the government’s rules on social distancing. Professor Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist on the advisory team helping the kingdom coordinate its pandemic response, stepped down following media reports that he had allowed a woman to visit him at home.

EGYPT

Flimmaker’s death ‘mistake’

The public prosecutor on Tuesday said that alcohol poisoning caused the death in jail of a young filmmaker after he drank liquid sanitizer he had mistaken for water. Shady Habash, 24, who died in Tora prison in Cairo at the weekend, was imprisoned for directing a music video critical of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. “The deceased informed the physician on duty that he had drunk a quantity of alcohol at noon on the day before his death,” the prosecutor said in a statement. Alcohol-based sanitizers were distributed to inmates as a protective measure against the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement added. It quoted the physician as saying Habash mistook the bottle for one full of water and later complained of stomach cramps.

UNITED STATES

Child driver pulled over

A police officer in Utah was stunned after stopping what he thought was an impaired driver on a highway only to find a five-year-old behind the wheel. Utah Highway Patrol said that the boy told the trooper who pulled him over on Monday that he left home following an argument with his mother who had refused to buy him a Lamborghini. “He decided he’d take the car and go to California to buy one himself,” the highway patrol said in a tweet. “He might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had US$3.” Police said the boy, who was not identified, had managed to drive about 3km to 5km from his home before he was stopped and his parents contacted.

UNITED STATES

Cruise plans film in space

Actor Tom Cruise is working on a movie shot in outer space, NASA said on Tuesday. “NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station!,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine wrote on Twitter. “We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality,” Bridenstine added. He gave no details, but the tweet followed a report on Hollywood trade Web site Deadline that Cruise was working with Tesla and Space Exploration Technologies chief executive officer Elon Musk to make what would be the first feature film to be shot in space.

UNITED STATES

Ginsburg in hospital

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who has had a series of health scares, on Tuesday underwent non-surgical treatment for a gallbladder condition and was resting comfortably, court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said in a statement. Ginsburg, 87, had a gallstone that had caused an infection and was treated at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, she said. Ginsburg was expected to participate in the court’s oral arguments remotely from the hospital yesterday. Ginsburg is expected to stay in the hospital for a day or two, Arberg said.

UNITED STATES

Trump denies plot ties

Washington on Tuesday denied involvement and alleged propaganda by Venezuela after two Americans were said to have been arrested following a mysterious, deadly sea invasion. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said they were part of an operation to kill him. Washington scoffed at involvement in such an apparently clumsy operation. “It has nothing to do with our government,” Trump told reporters. A Department of State spokesperson accused Maduro of cooking up a “melodrama,” possibly with the help of Cuban intelligence, in hopes of distracting from problems inside crisis-hit Venezuela.