Trump’s pick for spy boss says China US’ top threat

AFP, WASHINGTON





US President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the US intelligence community on Tuesday said that he would focus on China as the country’s greatest threat, saying that Beijing was determined to supplant the US’ superpower position.

However, US Representative John Ratcliffe, an outspoken Trump defender nominated to become director of national intelligence (DNI), came under pressure in a US Senate confirmation hearing over whether he would politicize the intelligence process to keep the president happy.

It is the second time that Ratcliffe has sought the crucial position — which has lacked a permanent office holder for nearly nine months — after he withdrew from consideration in August last year following questions over his experience and credentials.

US Representative John Ratcliffe testifies before the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence during his nomination hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AP

“I view China as the greatest threat actor right now,” Ratcliffe, a Republican from Texas, told the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

“Look with respect to COVID-19 and the role China plays, the race to 5G, cybersecurity issues: All roads lead to China,” he told the panel.

He cited China’s geopolitical thrust through its Belt and Road Initiative, its programs to acquire strategic technologies quickly, and its “military-civil fusion initiative” that keeps the private sector beholden to government priorities.

“These are all spokes of the same initiative and that’s for China to supplant us as the world’s superpower,” Ratcliffe said.

“We very clearly don’t want an authoritarian regime like the Chinese Communist Party setting standards in the world marketplace,” he added.

The director of national intelligence job has been vacant since Dan Coats, who was regularly at odds with the president, left in August last year.

Trump then forced out other top intelligence officials who were, like Coats, seen as not politically loyal to the White House.

Trump has repeatedly accused the US intelligence community of plotting against him as a “deep state,” fueling increasing resentment among the US spy community.

In July last year, Trump first nominated Ratcliffe as director of national intelligence, but he quickly withdrew in the face of strong resistance in Congress, even from among some senior Republicans. Lawmakers faulted him for an extremely thin resume on national security matters — with just one year serving on the US House of Representatives Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Trump then named former National Counterterrorism Center director Joseph Maguire as acting director of national intelligence, only to remove him in February after a Maguire aide told Congress that Russia was meddling in this year’s election and had developed a preference for Trump.

Trump then named his ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell as acting director of national intelligence and renominated Ratcliffe.

That has left the Democrats and Republicans who opposed Ratcliffe last year — including, it is believed, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr — caught between approving him as permanent director or accepting Grenell in the job for another six months.

“Never has anyone more unqualified been formally nominated by a president to lead the US intelligence community,” former CIA chief of staff Larry Pfeiffer said on Tuesday.

However, he said on Twitter the committee should confirm him in the job, “because there’s never been anyone less qualified to sit in the DNI’s chair than the current acting DNI Ric Grenell.”