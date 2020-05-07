Virus Outbreak: Bangkok’s millionaires enjoy lockdown luxury

AFP, BANGKOK





Gourmet take-out delivered by a butler in a black sedan — Thailand’s super-rich have not forgone luxury during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has locked the country down, crushed the economy and left millions unemployed.

Thailand is one of the most unequal nations in the world, and the chasm between rich and poor is widening as the novel coronavirus eviscerates jobs, leaving 22 million registering for a government cash handout.

Hundreds line up daily for food donations across Bangkok, a grim sign of an economic contraction forecast at more than 6 percent this year.

A White Glove Delivery employee collects an order from At-Ta-Rote restaurant for a customer in Bangkok on Monday. Photo: AFP

For rich residents of Bangkok the pandemic has brought the inconvenience of restricted movement — with an overnight curfew still in place, despite some businesses reopening — but no end to the lifestyle of plenty.

Concierge company Silver Voyage Club has retooled its services to meet the cravings of the elite, delivering high-end meals from top-tier restaurants.

“Our top clients are ... high-net-worth individuals who are VIP from the banks,” founder Jakkapun Rattanapet said.

Concierge services kick in as part of a rewards program when bank account holders have “at least US$1 million,” he said.

His company launched White Glove Delivery after the concierge business took a nosedive as global business travel staggered to a halt.

Wagyu beef, seafood and dim sum are on offer from 20 restaurants, some housed in luxury hotels or listed in the Michelin Guide.

Customers include corporate diners and celebrities, their meals delivered in carefully packaged boxes to their housekeepers in upscale Bangkok neighborhoods or to company headquarters. A butler — wearing white gloves — can also come along to set the table and present the food.

As part of the fight against the novel coronavirus, White Glove also donates 1,000 meals a day to hospital workers, Jakkapun said.

Thailand has 27 billionaires, according to Forbes, with the Chearavanont family, which heads the agro-industrial conglomerate CP Group, topping the list worth an estimated US$27.3 billion.

The family last month pledged US$29 million to the government the same day Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha called for the country’s super-rich to dig deep to help stave off economic ruin.

Restrictions on Bangkok’s restaurants were eased on Sunday, allowing customers to eat in on the condition that they follow social distancing rules.

However, with alcohol off the menu, many restaurants are still relying on delivery for income.

Dalian, a Chinese restaurant in downtown Bangkok, makes 3,000 baht (US$93) a day, an 80 percent drop from before the pandemic, said manager Jay, who declined to give his last name.

The restaurant is turning to delivery apps to reach customers who are mainly still staying at home, despite their high commission of about 30 percent.

“[The commission] is quite a lot, but we don’t have another way to go,” Jay said.