Virus Outbreak: US ‘played down’ virus: whistle-blower

‘CATASTROPHIC’: Rick Bright said that he was demoted and reassigned to another position for refusing to promote a malaria drug as a viable COVID-19 treatment

Reuters, WASHINGTON





The ousted director of a US agency responsible for developing drugs to fight the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday filed a whistle-blower’s complaint accusing US President Donald Trump’s administration of retaliating when he raised concerns.

Rick Bright said in the complaint filed with a government watchdog that he warned about the virus in January and was met with hostility from US Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Alex Azar and other high-ranking officials in the agency.

“Dr Bright acted with urgency to begin to address this pandemic, but encountered resistance from HHS leadership, including Secretary Azar, who appeared intent on downplaying this catastrophic threat,” read the complaint, which his lawyers filed with the US Office of Special Counsel.

The US coronavirus death toll, now more than 71,000, is the world’s highest.

Democratic politicians and some fellow Republicans have criticized Trump for playing down the threat of the virus, and then being slow to galvanize the production of test kits and protective gear.

Bright’s lawyers argue that his removal as director of the US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, a division of the HHS, contravened a federal law protecting government whistle-blowers.

HHS spokeswoman Caitlin Oakley said in a statement that Bright was transferred to a job where he was entrusted to spend about US$1 billion to develop diagnostic testing.

“We are deeply disappointed that he has not shown up to work on behalf of the American people and led on this critical endeavor,” Oakley said.

Bright is to testify before a US House of Representatives panel on Thursday next week, a spokeswoman for Bright said on Tuesday.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, called Bright’s disclosures “very damaging.”

“But you know the thing is that this points to the larger issue: Where are the ethics in all of this?” Pelosi told MSNBC. “This is not a market opportunity for business, it is a moral imperative for public health in our country. The last thing we need is political interference into science.”

Bright said in a statement last month that he was demoted and reassigned to another position in part because he resisted efforts to push hydroxychloroquine and the related chloroquine as cures for COVID-19.

Bright said in the statement that the US government has promoted the medicines as a “panacea” even though they “clearly lack scientific merit.”

Bright, an expert in vaccines and therapeutics, was appointed to the post in 2016 before Trump took office.

The HHS last month said that Bright had been moved to a public-private partnership under the US National Institutes of Health.

Trump repeatedly touted the malaria drugs as a treatment for COVID-19, although few studies suggest a possible benefit.

Bright’s complaint seeks his reinstatement and requests a full investigation.

In his complaint, Bright said his tensions with HHS leadership predated the pandemic.

Since 2017, he had been protesting “cronyism and award of contracts to companies with political connections to the administration,” the complaint said.

The US Office of Special Counsel, an independent government agency, investigates and can prosecute abuses against federal employees.