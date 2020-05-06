China seeking to indoctrinate US students: lawmakers

Reuters, WASHINGTON





A group of US House of Representatives Republicans on Monday released a letter accusing China of seeking to indoctrinate American students, the latest anti-China statement from congressional allies of US President Donald Trump.

The ranking Republicans on seven House committees sent a letter to US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, asking for information and accusing China of providing funds to US universities in an effort to spread Chinese Communist Party propaganda and restrict research into COVID-19.

Trump, facing a more difficult re-election campaign as the novel coronavirus has claimed tens of thousands of US lives and ravaged the economy, has been ramping up his criticism of Beijing, as have many of his fellow Republicans in Congress.

Officials said Trump’s administration is considering retaliatory measures over the COVID-19 pandemic, which was first detected in Wuhan.

Washington and Beijing have traded increasingly bitter recriminations over the origin of the virus and the response to it.

The letter was led by US Representative Jim Jordan, the top Republican on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, and also signed by the top Republicans on the education, armed services, homeland security, science, intelligence and foreign affairs committees.

China sends more students to study in the United States than any other country — nearly 370,000 in 2018, one-third of the total pool of international students. They are an important source of revenue for US colleges and universities.

US higher education also receives millions of dollars from China every year via gifts and contracts.

China hawks in the US Congress have long questioned whether Chinese students, professors and researchers in the US could pose a security threat.