Colson Whitehead, This American Life and writers from the New York Times are among this year’s Pulitzer prize winners.
During an online, at-home video, Pulitzer administrator Dana Canedy referred to the “deeply trying times” in which these prizes are being announced, but how journalism remains as important as ever and how the arts continue to “sustain, unite and inspire.”
The prize for fiction went to Whitehead for his novel The Nickel Boys, which was praised as “spare and devastating” in its tale of an abusive reform school in Florida.
Photo: AP
Whitehead previously won the Pulitzer prize for his 2017 book The Underground Railroad, which is being adapted into an Amazon series by Moonlight writer-director Barry Jenkins.
The prize for general non-fiction was won by two books: The Undying: Pain, Vulnerability, Mortality, Medicine, Art, Time, Dreams, Data, Exhaustion, Cancer and Care by Anne Boyer and The End of the Myth: From the Frontier to the Border Wall in the Mind of America by Greg Grandin.
The first focused on “the brutality of illness and the capitalism of cancer care in America,” while the latter probed “the American myth of boundless expansion.”
Photo: EPA-EFE
This year saw the first prize for audio reporting, which was given to the staff of podcast This American Life, along with Molly O’Toole of the Los Angeles Times and Emily Green, a freelancer with Vice News.
The awarded episode, “The Out Crowd,” was heralded for its “revelatory, intimate journalism that illuminates the personal impact of the [President Donald] Trump administration’s Remain in Mexico policy.”
The prize for breaking news reporting was given to the staff of the Courier-Journal in Louisville for “rapid coverage of hundreds of last-minute pardons by Kentucky’s governor,” while the winner for investigative reporting was Brian Rosenthal from the New York Times for an expose of New York City’s taxi industry.
Other journalism awards were given to Ben Taub for his New Yorker feature on a man who was kidnapped, tortured and deprived of his liberty for more than a decade at the Guantanamo Bay detention facility and Nikole Hannah-Jones of the New York Times for “a sweeping, deeply reported and personal essay” about the enslavement of Africans as part of the paper’s acclaimed 1619 project.
The photography staff of Reuters were also honored for their wide-ranging and illuminating pictures of the Hong Kong protests.
The award for music was given to Anthony Davis for his “courageous operatic work” The Central Park Five, while the award for drama was given to Michael Jackson for A Strange Loop, a musical about issues of identity, race and sexuality.
The biography prize went to Benjamin Moser for his “authoritatively constructed” book Sontag: Her Life and Work, while Jericho Brown’s The Tradition won for poetry.
There was also a posthumous special citation given to Ida Wells for her “formidable and courageous reporting” on lynching. There will be US$50,000 donated in support of her mission with honorees to be announced.
The announcement of the nominees was delayed by two weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the annual awards luncheon, usually held in May, has also been postponed, with a date yet to be confirmed.
Before his death 40 years ago, Josip Broz Tito, the charismatic and controversial dictator of the former Yugoslavia, privately shared a “regret,” his grandson says. Speaking by telephone, 72-year-old Joska Broz summons the words of an illustrious grandfather who took him in as a child. In the twilight of his life, Tito confided that it was a “mistake” to allow the 1974 constitution that loosened Yugoslavia’s federal system, opening up fissures that later exploded into war. While the man who embodied Yugoslavia did not live to witness its brutal shattering a decade after his death, he saw the seeds of discord had been
Hundreds of movie fans on Wednesday flocked to Lithuania’s main international airport to a drive-in theater created in the shadow of planes grounded amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers of the Vilnius International Film Festival teamed up with the city’s airport to create the Aerocinema drive-in. They want to offer people the opportunity to go out for a movie amid a month-long coronavirus lockdown, which has shuttered cinemas. “We’re offering people a new type of travel through the cinema on the airport tarmac,” organizer Algirdas Ramaska told reporters, standing in front of a screen as tall as a five-story building. “We were dreaming about it
The shops are open and families cycle along in the sunny spring weather in the Netherlands, which has opted for what it calls an “intelligent lockdown” to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike most other European countries, where people are virtually housebound, Dutch authorities have merely advised people to stay home and keep a social distance of 1.5m. While restaurants, bars, museums and its infamous sex clubs remain closed, and the famed cannabis “coffee shops” are only open for takeaway, the outdoors-loving Dutch are otherwise allowed to leave home whenever they want. Schools will start to reopen from May 11. “My friend in Belgium has
Women bore much of the burden of the Vietnam War, but their voices have long been absent from the trove of literature on the topic, author Nguyen Phan Que Mai says. Speaking ahead of yesterday’s 45th anniversary of the fall of Saigon, Que Mai says her new novel The Mountains Sing — written in English — aims to shine a light on the stories of women who not only endured and survived conflict, but had to rebuild shattered lives time and again. “I’ve read a lot of Vietnam War fiction in English and most of it is written in the voices of