Senate rebuffs Biden over assault file

PRIVACY: The US Senate Secretary’s Office said it cannot release personnel records or disclose whether there were records of a sexual assault complaint against Joe Biden

Bloomberg





The secretary of the US Senate on Monday said her office cannot release any personnel records, which would include any complaint that Tara Reade filed related to her allegation that former US vice president Joe Biden sexually assaulted her.

The presumptive Democratic nominee wrote a letter to the secretary of the Senate on Friday, instructing her to release any documentation related to Reade’s assertion that he sexually harassed and assaulted her when she worked as an aide in his Senate office.

Biden has denied the allegations and asked the Senate to “make public the results of this search.”

Former US vice president Joe Biden speaks during the 11th Democratic presidential candidates debate held in CNN’s studios without an audience because of the COVID-19 pandemic in Washington on March 15. Photo: Reuters

US Senate Secretary Julie Adams’s office said in a statement that privacy laws prevent her from releasing any such documents.

“Senate Legal Counsel advises that the secretary has no discretion to disclose any such information as requested in [former] Vice President Biden’s letter of May 1,” the office said in the statement.

Biden’s campaign lawyer Bob Bauer responded to the letter by asking whether “just existence of any such records” is “subject to the same prohibition on disclosure.”

Bauer also asked if someone such as a complainant could seek to have the records disclosed, and whether the Senate could release the procedures and other related materials that the Office of Senate Fair Employment Practices would have used to process a complaint in 1993.

The secretary’s office said it was prohibited from disclosing even the existence of any such records and it was unaware of any exceptions that would allow specific individuals, including the person who may have filed a complaint, from receiving this kind of records.

Reade said in March that when she was an aide in Biden’s Senate office in 1993, he pushed her against a wall in a Senate office building, put his hand up her skirt and sexually assaulted her with his fingers.

Reade said she made a formal harassment complaint to what was then called the Office of Fair Employment Practices in the Senate, but does not have a copy of the document.

She said the complaint was about Biden making her feel uncomfortable and that it did not mention sexual assault.

After weeks of silence around the allegations, Biden on Friday denied the claims and called on the National Archives to release any documentation, as the former vice president insisted any personnel records would be kept there.

After a spokesman for the archives said those records would have remained in the Senate, Biden wrote Adams asking her to search for them.

Reade has called on Biden to release the records that she says are being held at the University of Delaware, but Biden has said those records do not include any personnel files. Those records are sealed until two years after Biden retires from public life.

Reade’s allegations have tested the Democratic Party, as it wrestles to find a balance between its support for Biden and the #MeToo movement’s imperative to believe women who accuse powerful men of abuse.