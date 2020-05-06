Virus Outbreak: Australian senator calls PM’s WHO reform plan useless

A Liberal Party senator has poured cold water on Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s push for weapons inspector-style powers for the WHO, saying that it could be counterproductive to focus on such reforms.

New South Wales Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells, who has a long record of taking a hard line on Beijing, instead called on the coalition government to lessen Australia’s economic dependence on China and even to seek compensation for the effects of COVID-19.

“The push for an inspection regime is commendable, but it will be a ‘herding cats exercise’ especially given the UN veto power of China and Russia,” she told Guardian Australia. “Indeed, how many UN ‘inspections’ of totalitarian regimes have succeeded? Iraq? Iran? North Korea?”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks at a news conference at Parliament House in Canberra yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Fierravanti-Wells said it could take years to advance the proposal on inspection powers and she was skeptical about the prospects of securing meaningful reforms.

“Rather, it may be counterproductive to focus on this push and consequently delay focusing on those issues that are within our power to control, namely a plan for reparations and a plan to decouple from China,” she said.

The pointed comments come as the government is close to finishing a review on how Australia engages with a raft of international agencies including the WHO.

This domestic “audit” is separate from Morrison’s call for an independent international investigation into the origins of COVID-19 and its early handling — a move that has attracted fierce pushback from Beijing.

Morrison has also sounded out a number of international allies on potential reforms to the WHO to ensure public health investigators could visit member countries to verify key facts about disease outbreaks, likening the powers to those of weapons inspectors dispatched by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

In the latest such call, the prime minister spoke to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday evening about the WHO.

Hardliners within the Australian coalition hope the forthcoming review of the country’s international engagement will be an opportunity to wind back some funding and shift priorities.

Fierravanti-Wells said that there was growing skepticism in the Australian community about the effectiveness of the UN multilateral system, which she said was “mired by inefficiencies, duplication and undue political influences.”

She said that the COVID-19 pandemic had demonstrated “that when push came to shove, countries made their own decisions.”

Referring to Morrison’s comments to the Lowy Institute last year that freedom depended on dedication to national sovereignty, Fierravanti-Wells said that could only now be achieved through a serious reassessment of Australia’s international engagement.

“For a start, Australians will expect that it will not be ‘business as usual’ with the communist regime in China,” she said.

While Australia’s policy is to support Taiwan’s observer status at the WHO, she called on the government to go further and review the one-China policy “and formally recognise Taiwan.”