Virus Outbreak: Jailed Saudi princess fears COVID-19 risk in prison

AFP, LONDON





A year after landing in jail without charge, her mercy plea unanswered by Saudi Arabian rulers and in fear of a COVID-19 outbreak behind bars, a prominent princess did the unthinkable — and went public.

Saudi Princess Basmah bint Saud, a 56-year-old royal family member long seen as a proponent of women’s rights and a constitutional monarchy, mysteriously disappeared from public life in March last year.

Last month, her Twitter account sprang to life with a letter from the princess saying that she had been “abducted” and “thrown into prison” along with her 28-year-old daughter, Suhoud al-Sharif, and imploring Saudi King Salman and his powerful son Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman for help.

Saudi Princess Basmah bint Saud speaks during a discussion on the role of women in the Middle East at the Middle East Institute in Washington on April 12, 2017. Photo: AFP

The letter, a rare public appeal from a member of the secretive royal family, voiced fears that her “deteriorating health” in Riyadh’s high-security Al-Ha’ir Prison — known for holding terrorism convicts and political prisoners — could result in her death.

Just hours later, those tweets were deleted.

Two sources close to her family said that the account had been briefly hacked “by someone in Saudi Arabia.”

“Since the tweets, there is no more contact; no signs of the princess or Suhoud,” one of the sources said. “No more phone calls, nothing.”

The family’s fears have been further amplified by concerns over a possible outbreak of the novel coronavirus inside Al-Ha’ir.

Allowed one weekly telephone call before the tweets, Suhoud told her family that prison authorities had sounded the alarm that coronavirus cases had been detected inside the facility.

A prison employee separately confirmed to the family that there were a handful of COVID-19 cases in Al-Ha’ir, the sources said.

Authorities in Saudi Arabia, which has reported more than 28,000 COVID-19 infections so far, did not respond to a request for comment.

The government has said nothing publicly about the princess’ detention.

The case, which spotlights what observers call increasing repression under de facto ruler Prince Mohammad.

The youngest child of late King Saud bin Abdulaziz, Princess Basmah was preparing to travel to Switzerland on a private jet in March last year for medical treatment when a group of men claiming to work for the king showed up at her Jeddah penthouse.

They said that they were there to escort her for a private meeting with the monarch, the sources said.

Unwilling to let her mother go alone, Suhoud accompanied her.

They were taken straight to Al-Ha’ir.

In written testimony to the UN, seen by reporters, the family said that Princess Basmah’s detention was likely due to her “record as an outspoken critic of abuses in our country,” as well as her inquiries about a fortune belonging to King Saud that is frozen by the state.

They fear the arbitrary detention without any criminal charges is an attempt to “get rid of the princess,” the document said.

She was also deemed an ally of former crown prince Mohammed bin Nayef, who was replaced as heir to the throne by Prince Mohammad in 2017, the written testimony added.

Prince Nayef and Prince Ahmed — the king’s brother — were detained in a separate royal purge in March.