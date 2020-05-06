Virus Outbreak: Virus detectives tracking origins of coronavirus

AFP, PARIS





China reported its first cases of COVID-19 in December last year, but was the novel coronavirus already silently circulating? To find out scientists are looking for “patient zeros” by tracking the evolution of the virus itself.

This genetic detective work is tracing the family tree of the virus that has killed tens of thousands in its relentless spread across the planet. It could also help find out if the virus was spreading in other countries before the first infections were officially recorded.

In France, a cluster of cases was discovered in late January, but a new study published in the International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents has suggested the virus was already in the country a month earlier.

A retrospective analysis of samples taken from 14 intensive care patients with influenza-like symptoms at the Avicenne and Jean-Verdier hospitals in Paris found one positive COVID-19 case — a 42-year-old French resident who had not visited China. He was hospitalized on Dec. 27.

Olivier Bouchaud, head of the infectious diseases department at Avicenne, said at first the virus spreads “quietly in the population, without anyone detecting its presence.”

So evidence of earlier infections would only confirm what many scientists had suspected, he said.

It might also help explain cases like that of Aicha, a 57-year-old medical secretary who was hospitalized in Marseille in mid-January with severe respiratory symptoms.

At the time, the mysterious outbreak of pneumonia cases in Wuhan, China, was still seen as a faraway problem. France did not have a single case and the WHO was still weeks away from giving it the name COVID-19.

Aicha’s husband, Jacques, a doctor, said that she had “all the clinical signs” of the disease, including loss of taste and smell, but her tests have been inconclusive.

Other countries are discovering they might have had earlier infections. In the US, autopsies performed on suspicious deaths in California have revealed infections before the first official case on January 21.

However, Samuel Alizon, of the French National Centre for Scientific Research at Montpellier University, has cautioned that it is important to distinguish between isolated cases and the origin of the “epidemic wave.”

In China, Wuhan health authorities have spoken of an initial case on Dec. 8. A study published in The Lancet in January said that the first patient identified in the city started showing symptoms on Dec.1.

The timeline has been roughly corroborated by research mapping out the genetic evolution of the virus.

So far the genomes of more than 15,000 samples of the new coronavirus have been sequenced. As it replicates it produces multiple mutations, although none has been found to change its virulence. Alizon said that about twice a month a mutation happens that stays in the genetic sequence, giving researchers a trail to follow.

So “if you compare two viruses, you can count how many mutations separate them,” he said. Following the chain we find the “ancestor common to all infections.”

Using publicly shared genome sequences, Andrew Rambaut, a professor at the University of Edinburgh’s School of Biological Sciences, found that the “lack of diversity is indicative of a relatively recent common ancestor for all these viruses.”

He estimated that this ancestor could have emerged around Nov. 17, with a range of uncertainty between Aug. 27 and Dec. 29.

Imperial College London, in collaboration with the WHO, has also traced the virus’ family tree, estimating that it appeared in China on Dec. 5, with a margin of uncertainty between Nov. 6 and Dec. 13.

Erik Volz, an epidemiologist at Imperial College, said that all of the very earliest genetic sequences of the virus collected in Wuhan in December and January “have almost identical genomes, and all viruses currently circulating elsewhere in the world are descended from these closely related lineages in Wuhan.”

However, experts do not think of an epidemic as having a single starting point in time, he said, adding that they are seeded “multiple times from multiple points of origin.”

He said estimates of the dates of these “seeding events” suggests that the epidemics in many European and North American cities began in mid-January or early February.