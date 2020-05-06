Virus Outbreak: Fiji takes sailor after three nations reject him

The Guardian





A Singaporean man has been rescued after being stranded at sea for three months and being turned away from three countries as ports around the world closed due to COVID-19.

The man, who has been identified by Fijian media as Wong Tetchoong, 59, set off from Singapore on a sailing adventure on Feb. 2 that was meant to last for three years.

As news about the COVID-19 outbreak began to spread around the world, Wong tried to dock in various countries, but was turned away international borders and ports were closed.

“I sailed to Papua New Guinea from Indonesia because the weather was okay, but when I reached the borders, they were closed so I continued again to the Solomon Islands. It was also closed, then I went to Tuvalu and they didn’t let me in, but the Tuvalu people provided me with food,” Wong told the Fiji Sun.

After six days and six nights of sailing from Tuvalu, Wong made it to Fijian waters on Tuesday last week.

By this point his yacht was damaged and strong winds prevented him from sailing into the harbor, so he was rescued by a Fijian Navy patrol boat, which brought his yacht safely to shore.

“We received a call, a message from his daughter indicating that he was not given rest in some of the other countries, so he came down south towards Fiji,” Fijian Navy Maritime Commander Timoci Natuva told the Guardian.

After discussions between the ministries of foreign affairs in Singapore and Fiji, Wong was granted permission to dock in Fiji, despite the strict border restrictions that the country has introduced in response to COVID-19.

“Due to the weather he encountered he had some defects on his boat — his rudder, engine and his autopilot — he could steer, but he couldn’t maneuver effectively, especially in narrow passages … we had to send a patrol boat to tow him in, guide him in,” Natuva said.

After his boat docked at Vuda marina, on the country’s west coast, Fijian Ministry of Health officials boarded in full personnel protective equipment and performed health checks, before taking him to hospital in Lautoka.

“He’s been sailing for a while, so the risk [that he had coronavirus] was quite low, but all the protocols were followed,” Natuva said.

Fiji has had 18 COVID-19 cases and has implemented strict measures to stop community transmission, including curfews and lockdown of some cities.

It has not recorded any new cases in more than two weeks and has had no deaths from the virus.

Natuva said Wong seemed to be in good health, but was fatigued.

He is in discussion with his family and the Singaporean government about a return home.

Singaporean Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan thanked Fiji for its assistance.