Almost a month after Tokyo declared a state of emergency, dozens of call center employees for telecom KDDI Corp still commute into their crowded office, where the fear of coronavirus infection has taken a back seat to data security.
Call centers have exposed one of the fault lines in Japan’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, as it takes a less forceful approach than many countries.
In the past few weeks, 17 infections were confirmed at a post office call center in the northern island of Hokkaido and 11 at a Kyoto mail-order business.
Photo: Reuters
Japan Inc has been reluctant to embrace telecommuting, with firms citing concerns about data security. Firms also fear a decline in worker productivity and customer service.
“Dozens of us are still working in a crowded office,” said a worker at KDDI Evolva, KDDI’s call center business. “We could be hit with mass infection any time.”
Until recently, the KDDI Evolva office in Tokyo was packed at peak hours with nearly 80 operators sitting less than a meter apart without partitions, said the worker, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Staff numbers have now been thinned, but not enough to dispel infection concerns, the worker said.
Another Evolva worker said operators were flooded with non-urgent enquiries because more people were now at home, adding: “Are these inquiries worth the infection risk for us?”
KDDI Evolva said it was taking measures to protect workers, including reducing the number of operators and installing partitions.
A KDDI spokeswoman said call centers were part of social infrastructure and need to remain open.
Reuters spoke to a total of eight call center operators at multiple companies. All of them described fears about working conditions.
Japan has about 250,000 call center operators, many of them contractors with less job security than permanent employees.
General Support Union, a labor union, has received more than 100 calls from operators worried about safety in the last month, and some who opted to take leave were told it would hurt their careers, representative Kotaro Aoki said.
“Most of us have no choice but continue to work to keep the jobs,” said one contractor at a center for photocopier maker Fuji Xerox Co.
A Fuji Xerox spokesman said it made no distinction between contractors and regular employees in allowing telecommuting.
He said it was expanding telecommuting, but some workers need to be in the office and in front of physical photocopiers and printers to troubleshoot for customers.
One Tokyo contract worker, who did not want her company identified, said staff were told they could not reduce operations, because customers would complain.
Under Japan’s post-World War II constitution, the government cannot order companies to close, but it has tried to limit infections while keeping the economy ticking over.
It has targeted a 70 to 80 percent reduction in person-to-person contact, but as of Sunday last week, Google mobility data showed traffic to workplaces was just 27 percent lower than before the pandemic.
Call centers have been resistant to telecommuting. A survey last year found only 6.3 percent of centers allowed staff to work from home, and nearly 80 percent said they had no plans to introduce telecommuting, with most citing fears of data leaks.
Top wireless carrier NTT Docomo saw 10 confirmed infections at one center in March.
By contrast, the Japanese unit of Switzerland’s Zurich Insurance Group switched 95 percent of its 500 operators to telecommuting by using virtual desktops that prevent information from being stored locally.
Telecoms such as KDDI and NTT Docomo have felt pressure to keep centers open after the Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications requested they scale back in-person operations, an industry source said.
A ministry official said the request was meant to reduce human contact, not as an order to keep call centers open.
Before his death 40 years ago, Josip Broz Tito, the charismatic and controversial dictator of the former Yugoslavia, privately shared a “regret,” his grandson says. Speaking by telephone, 72-year-old Joska Broz summons the words of an illustrious grandfather who took him in as a child. In the twilight of his life, Tito confided that it was a “mistake” to allow the 1974 constitution that loosened Yugoslavia’s federal system, opening up fissures that later exploded into war. While the man who embodied Yugoslavia did not live to witness its brutal shattering a decade after his death, he saw the seeds of discord had been
Hundreds of movie fans on Wednesday flocked to Lithuania’s main international airport to a drive-in theater created in the shadow of planes grounded amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers of the Vilnius International Film Festival teamed up with the city’s airport to create the Aerocinema drive-in. They want to offer people the opportunity to go out for a movie amid a month-long coronavirus lockdown, which has shuttered cinemas. “We’re offering people a new type of travel through the cinema on the airport tarmac,” organizer Algirdas Ramaska told reporters, standing in front of a screen as tall as a five-story building. “We were dreaming about it
The shops are open and families cycle along in the sunny spring weather in the Netherlands, which has opted for what it calls an “intelligent lockdown” to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike most other European countries, where people are virtually housebound, Dutch authorities have merely advised people to stay home and keep a social distance of 1.5m. While restaurants, bars, museums and its infamous sex clubs remain closed, and the famed cannabis “coffee shops” are only open for takeaway, the outdoors-loving Dutch are otherwise allowed to leave home whenever they want. Schools will start to reopen from May 11. “My friend in Belgium has
Women bore much of the burden of the Vietnam War, but their voices have long been absent from the trove of literature on the topic, author Nguyen Phan Que Mai says. Speaking ahead of yesterday’s 45th anniversary of the fall of Saigon, Que Mai says her new novel The Mountains Sing — written in English — aims to shine a light on the stories of women who not only endured and survived conflict, but had to rebuild shattered lives time and again. “I’ve read a lot of Vietnam War fiction in English and most of it is written in the voices of