Virus Outbreak: Australia and NZ work to reopen links

Reuters, SYDNEY and WELLINGTON





Australia and New Zealand yesterday said that efforts to resume travel between the two countries would take some time as they cautiously reopen their mostly shuttered economies after outbreaks of COVID-19.

Australia and New Zealand have for more than a month closed their borders to all non-citizens and imposed mandatory quarantines on anyone returning home from overseas.

Both countries have a COVID-19 mortality rate of just 1 percent, well below most other countries, with the number of new cases just a fraction of their March peaks.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at a news conference at Admiralty House in Sydney on Feb. 28. Photo: EPA-EFE

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that travel across the Tasman Sea between the neighbors would be the first international route restarted and would likely begin at about the time domestic air travel restarts in earnest.

“When we are seeing Australians travel from Melbourne to Cairns, at about that time I would expect everything being equal we would be able to fly from Melbourne to Auckland or Christchurch,” Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who yesterday became the first world leader to join an Australian Cabinet meeting in more than 60 years, said that the move would take some time to work through.

“When we feel comfortable and confident that we both won’t receive cases from Australia, but equally that we won’t export them, then that will be the time to move,” Ardern told reporters in Wellington after attending the meeting via video with Australian ministers as well as state and territory leaders. “Neither of us want cases of COVID coming between our countries.”

Rules on social distancing have been eased slightly in New Zealand, and in some Australian states and territories, but restrictions on large gatherings and non-essential travel remain.

New Zealand recorded no new coronavirus cases for a second day in a row on Tuesday and Ardern has vowed to completely eliminate the pathogen from the country of almost 5 million people.