Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) yesterday moved to loosen curbs on social gatherings and reopen shuttered schools as a lull in COVID-19 infections set the stage for fresh political battles over the future of the Asian financial hub.
Lam raised the number of people allowed to gather in groups from four to eight and said that gyms and movie theaters would be allowed to reopen.
Bars would also reopen with capacity restrictions — and live music performances and dancing would not be permitted.
Photo: AFP
The changes are to go into effect on Friday. Schools would also start resume later this month in phases.
“Experts are of the view it’s time to relax some of the measures to some extent, but I must stress that the epidemic may flip flop in a way, and we must remain vigilant continuously,” Lam told reporters.
Measures announced included: Bars, gyms, movie theaters, gaming centers, massage parlors and mahjong parlors to resume operations, with some restrictions.
Secondary school levels three to five are to resume on May 27, kindergarten level three to primary level three are to resume on June 15, but kindergarten levels one and two will not reopen this year.
Reusable masks are to be sent to every resident in the territory who registers online; 10 single-use masks will be mailed to each household by the end of next month.
While relaxing social-distancing measures vindicates Hong Kong’s strategy to fight the virus, it could also facilitate the return of pro-democracy protests that rocked the former British colony last year.
Activists have already held several demonstrations inside malls in recent days, and opposition lawmakers are hoping the rebuild the political momentum needed to secure a majority on the Hong Kong Legislative Council in September elections.
Even as Lam prepared to loosen the virus curbs, two of her predecessors led a news conference to announce a new “Hong Kong Coalition” of about 1,500 business leaders and pro-establishment figures.
The group led by former chief executives Tung Chee-hwa (董建華) and Leung Chun-ying (梁振英) said they wanted to promote economic recovery, oppose violence and support the “one country, two systems” that China has used to govern the territory since 1997.
