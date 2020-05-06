Thirteen UN rights monitors have unleashed blistering criticism of the UN for its “deeply disappointing” failure to make amends for having brought cholera to Haiti, causing the deaths of at least 10,000 people.
In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the independent monitors excoriate the world body for making “illusory” promises to the Haitian people.
They said that having pledged US$400 million for a cholera clean-up mission, the UN has raised just US$21 million and spent “a pitiful” US$3 million.
“This is a deeply disappointing showing following the loss of 10,000 lives,” the letter says.
Scientific evidence has conclusively shown that cholera was imported into the country by sick Nepalese UN peacekeepers who were relocated in 2010 to Haiti to help with a devastating earthquake. The UN failed to screen the Nepalese force for the disease, which could have been done before they deployed from Nepal for less than US$2,000.
For six years the UN denied any involvement in the transmission of the cholera bacterium. In 2016 it issued a fudged apology, but has continued to resist accepting any legal responsibility or to pay compensation.
Philip Alston, the UN monitor on extreme poverty and human rights who is lead signatory of the letter, told reporters that the UN’s failings were put into clear relief by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The world is rightly focused on the horrors of COVID-19 and losing thousands of people, but 10,000 people died in Haiti and there was no response,” Alston said.
Alston, who prepared a report to the UN general assembly on Haiti’s cholera disaster in 2016, said: “What upsets me most is that the UN has still not acknowledged its responsibility for taking cholera to Haiti.”
Cholera appears to have been halted in Haiti with the last case reported in January last year. Even then, the bulk of the public health work devoted to root out the illness was carried out by local health workers and aid groups, not by the UN.
In December 2016, then-UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon made an apology of sorts, but it was carefully worded to avoid any legal accountability.
“We did not do enough with regard to the cholera outbreak and spread in Haiti,” Ban said.
