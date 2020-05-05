World News Quick Take

Agencies





TANZANIA

President says tests faulty

President John Magufuli on Sunday dismissed coronavirus test kits being used in the nation as faulty, saying they had returned positive results on samples taken from a goat and a pawpaw. The kits, which had been imported from abroad, had “technical errors,” Magufuli said. He said that after he told security forces to check the quality of the kits, they obtained several non-human samples, including from a pawpaw, a goat and a sheep, and assigned them human names and ages before submitting them to the national laboratory. The results mean it was likely that some people were testing positive when they were not infected, he said. As of Sunday, the nation had recorded 480 COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths.

UNITED STATES

Big thanks to hospital staff

An anonymous donor sent a thank-you note to the employees of Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz, California — along with a US$1 million check. “Thank you for standing up [and staying up!] to care for our community,” it said. “This human kindness is what makes you heroic.” The money was designated entirely for employees — nurses, cleaning staff, lab techs, medical records, even mailroom staff and security guards — who have worked at the hospital for at least one year. Full-time staff are to get US$800 this week, while part-timers will receive US$600. “There are so many people who keep the hospital running. Nurses and doctors are getting the praise, but we couldn’t do it without the staff who clean the floors, deliver supplies, fix machines, everything. It’s a team, and I’m glad the whole team is getting a thank you,” nursing supervisor Amy Loudon said.

UNITED STATES

Paramedic honored

A retired Colorado paramedic who died from COVID-19 after volunteering to help combat the pandemic in New York City was honored on Sunday as his body was returned to Denver. Paul Cary, 66, who worked 32 years as a firefighter paramedic in the Denver suburbs, died on April 30, a month after he began working in New York. A large procession of fire trucks, emergency medical service vehicles and others drove from the airport after Cary’s body was returned on Sunday night.

UNITED KINGDOM

Easing guidance on Sunday

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday is scheduled to set out his plan to ease a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, media reports said. Stay-at-home orders imposed in late March are up for review on Thursday, but the government has already said the measures will be eased only gradually. New guidance drawn up with company bosses and trade unions suggests that office workers would be encouraged to stay at home for months to avoid overwhelming the transport system. Companies are being urged to stagger shifts, stop people sharing desks or stationery, step up hygiene measures, keep staff canteens shut and restrict the number of people in elevators. Shop or bank branch workers dealing with customers are to be protected by plastic screens, the recommendations say.

UAE

Dubai expo delayed a year

Dubai’s Expo 2020 world’s fair will be delayed to Oct. 1 next year due to the pandemic, the Paris-based Bureau International des Expositions said yesterday. Bureau members had been voting on the requested delay for days, with a final tally expected by the end of this month. However, the bureau said the required two-thirds had voted to approve the delay.

IRAN

Currency bill passed

Parliament has passed a bill allowing the government to slash four zeros from the rial, state media reported yesterday, after a sharp fall in the value of the currency as a result of US sanctions. The national currency is to be changed from the rial to the “toman,” which is equal to 10,000 rials, under the bill. “The bill to remove four zeros from the national currency was approved by lawmakers,” the Iran Students News Agency reported. The bill needs to be approved by the clerical body that vets legislation before it takes effect.

KUWAIT

Egyptian workers riot

Security forces broke up a riot by Egyptian workers seeking repatriation who were being held in shelters dedicated for those in violation of the Gulf Arab state’s residency laws, the Ministry of Interior said yesterday. Security forces intervened after “riots and chaos” broke out and seized several people who would face legal measures, the statement carried on state media said. Representatives of the Egyptian embassy went to the shelter and reassured workers that repatriation flights would begin this week, the statement said. The Egyptian embassy also apologized for the riots, it said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Rail site draws protest

Protesters yesterday blocked the entrance to a site office for a planned high-speed rail line at London’s Euston Station, saying that money should be diverted from the project to bolster health services battling the COVID-19 pandemic. Two people held a black banner across a road, forcing a truck to turn back, in what organizers said was part of day-long series of actions at sites linked to the project, called HS2. “We are here today because we very much believe that the money spent on HS2 should be redirected immediately to our NHS,” said one of the protesters, referring to the National Health Service, according to video posted on social media.

IRELAND

Green Party enters talks

The Green Party on Sunday agreed to enter talks about forming a government with the Fianna Fail and Fine Gael parties, but said it would withdraw if it could not agree a policy program with climate action at its core. The nation has been in political deadlock since an inconclusive election in February, with the caretaker government of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar forced to implement costly and extensive fiscal and political policies by the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are conscious of the huge challenges facing any government in the COVID-19 crisis,” the Green Party said in a statement, after days of talks among its lawmakers. “Any proposal must be transformative on climate action and commit to strong progress towards a more sustainable and fairer society. If this is not the case Green Party representatives will withdraw from negotiations.”

UNITED STATES

Biden wins in Kansas

Former vice president Joe Biden easily won the Democratic primary in Kansas after a vote that wrapped up on Saturday, conducted entirely via mail-in ballots because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Associated Press on Sunday reported that Biden — the party’s presumptive nominee — received 77 percent of the vote over Senator Bernie Sanders with 23 percent. Sanders ended his campaign last month, but was still in the running when the state Democratic party started mailing ballots to voters in late March.