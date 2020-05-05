The head of Colombia’s armed forces on Sunday vowed to get to the bottom of an ongoing scandal over spying on journalists, politicians and judges by what he described as rogue elements within the nation’s army.
In an interview, General Luis Fernando Navarro said he was committed to finding and punishing those responsible for any hacking, which came to light in a January report by magazine Semana.
The Colombian Ministry of Defense on Friday announced the ouster of 11 unnamed military officials and the resignation of a general linked to the scandal.
There have been repeated hacking scandals involving the Colombian military in the past few years, including accusations that negotiators at peace talks with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia rebels were spied on.
“Colombia’s intelligence system is under total and absolute control,” Navarro said in a telephone interview.
Changes had been made to command structures and strict security protocols were implemented after the scandal came to light, he said.
Illegal spying is not an institutional policy, but reflects the individual actions of a few officials who have not just lost their jobs but could face jail time, Navarro said.
Semana on Friday published more details, including the names of some alleged victims.
More than 130 people, among them foreign and domestic journalists, had been hacked and information about their contacts, families and addresses collected, it said.
The magazine said that it had dozens of documents connected to the case.
Navarro would not confirm the alleged illegal use of foreign resources, saying only that he was confident Colombia would continue receiving help to fight drug trafficking and armed groups.
“The investigations have to move forward and find those responsible,” he said. “Our cooperation has to continue to be strong, we need it to combat transnational organized crime and we guarantee to our strategic allies that we are investigating, making decisions and any person who has gone outside the law will have to answer for it.”
Before his death 40 years ago, Josip Broz Tito, the charismatic and controversial dictator of the former Yugoslavia, privately shared a “regret,” his grandson says. Speaking by telephone, 72-year-old Joska Broz summons the words of an illustrious grandfather who took him in as a child. In the twilight of his life, Tito confided that it was a “mistake” to allow the 1974 constitution that loosened Yugoslavia’s federal system, opening up fissures that later exploded into war. While the man who embodied Yugoslavia did not live to witness its brutal shattering a decade after his death, he saw the seeds of discord had been
Hundreds of movie fans on Wednesday flocked to Lithuania’s main international airport to a drive-in theater created in the shadow of planes grounded amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers of the Vilnius International Film Festival teamed up with the city’s airport to create the Aerocinema drive-in. They want to offer people the opportunity to go out for a movie amid a month-long coronavirus lockdown, which has shuttered cinemas. “We’re offering people a new type of travel through the cinema on the airport tarmac,” organizer Algirdas Ramaska told reporters, standing in front of a screen as tall as a five-story building. “We were dreaming about it
The shops are open and families cycle along in the sunny spring weather in the Netherlands, which has opted for what it calls an “intelligent lockdown” to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike most other European countries, where people are virtually housebound, Dutch authorities have merely advised people to stay home and keep a social distance of 1.5m. While restaurants, bars, museums and its infamous sex clubs remain closed, and the famed cannabis “coffee shops” are only open for takeaway, the outdoors-loving Dutch are otherwise allowed to leave home whenever they want. Schools will start to reopen from May 11. “My friend in Belgium has
Women bore much of the burden of the Vietnam War, but their voices have long been absent from the trove of literature on the topic, author Nguyen Phan Que Mai says. Speaking ahead of yesterday’s 45th anniversary of the fall of Saigon, Que Mai says her new novel The Mountains Sing — written in English — aims to shine a light on the stories of women who not only endured and survived conflict, but had to rebuild shattered lives time and again. “I’ve read a lot of Vietnam War fiction in English and most of it is written in the voices of