Colombian military chief vows action over spying

Reuters, BOGOTA





The head of Colombia’s armed forces on Sunday vowed to get to the bottom of an ongoing scandal over spying on journalists, politicians and judges by what he described as rogue elements within the nation’s army.

In an interview, General Luis Fernando Navarro said he was committed to finding and punishing those responsible for any hacking, which came to light in a January report by magazine Semana.

The Colombian Ministry of Defense on Friday announced the ouster of 11 unnamed military officials and the resignation of a general linked to the scandal.

There have been repeated hacking scandals involving the Colombian military in the past few years, including accusations that negotiators at peace talks with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia rebels were spied on.

“Colombia’s intelligence system is under total and absolute control,” Navarro said in a telephone interview.

Changes had been made to command structures and strict security protocols were implemented after the scandal came to light, he said.

Illegal spying is not an institutional policy, but reflects the individual actions of a few officials who have not just lost their jobs but could face jail time, Navarro said.

Semana on Friday published more details, including the names of some alleged victims.

More than 130 people, among them foreign and domestic journalists, had been hacked and information about their contacts, families and addresses collected, it said.

The magazine said that it had dozens of documents connected to the case.

Navarro would not confirm the alleged illegal use of foreign resources, saying only that he was confident Colombia would continue receiving help to fight drug trafficking and armed groups.

“The investigations have to move forward and find those responsible,” he said. “Our cooperation has to continue to be strong, we need it to combat transnational organized crime and we guarantee to our strategic allies that we are investigating, making decisions and any person who has gone outside the law will have to answer for it.”