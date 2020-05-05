University students seek refunds for online classes

They wanted the campus experience, but their colleges sent them home to learn online during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, students at more than 25 US universities are filing lawsuits demanding partial refunds on tuition and campus fees, saying that they are not getting the caliber of education they were promised.

The suits reflect students’ growing frustration with online classes that institutes scrambled to create as the novel coronavirus forced campuses across the nation to close last month.

The suits say that students should pay lower rates for the portion of the term that was offered online, arguing that the quality of instruction is far below the classroom experience.

Colleges reject the idea that refunds are in order.

Students are learning from the same professors who teach on campus, officials have said, and they are still earning credits toward their degrees.

Universities insist that, after being forced to close by their states, they are still offering students a quality education.

Grainger Rickenbaker, a freshman who filed a class-action lawsuit against Drexel University in Philadelphia, said that the online classes he has been taking are poor substitutes for classroom learning.

There is little interaction with students or professors and some classes are being taught almost entirely through recorded videos, with no live lecture or discussion, he said.

“You just feel a little bit diminished,” said Rickenbaker, 21, of Charleston, South Carolina. “It’s just not the same experience I would be getting if I was at the campus.”

Other students report similar experiences elsewhere.

A complaint against the University of California, Berkeley, says that some professors are simply uploading assignments, with no video instruction at all.

A case against Vanderbilt University says class discussion has been stymied and the “quality and academic rigor of courses has significantly decreased.”

In a case against Purdue University, a senior engineering student said the closure has prevented him from finishing his senior project, building an airplane.

“No online course can simulate the applicable, real-world experience” he hoped to gain from the project, the complaint says.

Class-action lawsuits demanding tuition refunds have been filed against at least 26 colleges, targeting prestigious private universities, including Brown, Columbia and Cornell, along with big, public institutions, including Michigan State University, Purdue and the University of Colorado, Boulder.

Some of the suits draw attention to colleges’ large financial reserves, saying that they are unfairly withholding refunds even while they rest on endowments that often surpass US$1 billion.

Several colleges declined to comment on the lawsuits, but some said that students have continued to get what they paid for.

Ken McConnellogue, a spokesman for the University of Colorado, said it was disappointing that people have been so quick to file lawsuits only weeks into the pandemic.

The suits appear to be driven by a small number of “opportunistic” law firms, McConnellogue said.

“Our faculty have been working extremely hard to deliver an academic product that’s got the same high standards, high-quality academic rigor as what they would deliver in the classroom,” he said. “It’s different, no doubt. And it’s not ideal. We all would prefer to have students on our campuses, but at the same time, we’re in the middle of a global pandemic here.”

Officials at Michigan State said that students are still taking classes taught by qualified faculty, and it is still offering tutoring services, academic advising, faculty office hours and library services.

“We don’t negate that this has been a difficult time for our university, especially for our students,” Michigan State spokeswoman Emily Guerrant said in a statement.