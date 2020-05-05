China, Russia have pandemic agenda: Esper

HUAWEI AND 5G: The US defense secretary said that some countries would ‘try to use the pandemic as a way to invest in critical industry and infrastructure’

Reuters, ROME





Russia and China are taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to put their interests forward in Europe, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said yesterday, describing Chinese efforts to promote Huawei mobile phone network equipment as malign.

The US “is aware that some [countries] will try to use the pandemic as a way to invest in critical industry and infrastructure, with effect on security in the long term,” Esper told newspaper La Stampa when asked whether China and Russia were trying to gain influence in Italy by sending aid.

“Potential opponents will almost certainly try to use their interest to put their interests forward and create divisions in NATO and Europe. Huawei and 5G are an important example of this malign activity by China,” he said.

Esper’s comments come at a time when some US officials have blamed China for the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said Washington had evidence that the disease emerged from a Chinese laboratory, which Beijing denies.

China and Russia have offered support to Italy, sending doctors, medical equipment and masks to the country, which was the first in Europe to be hit hard by the outbreak.

“Dependence on Chinese suppliers could make crucial systems vulnerable to interruption, manipulation and espionage. This would put at risk our capacity to communicate and to share intelligence,” Esper said.

Russia’s assistance, including army medical staff, drew attention to the limited support Italy received from the EU.

EU and NATO diplomats and officials have seen it as a geopolitical move.