Ex-Green Beret claims Venezuela raid

OPERATION GIDEON: Caracas said attackers would bear the consequences of their actions, but Washington said it had little reason to believe what Venezuela says

AP, CARACAS





A former Green Beret has taken responsibility for what he claimed was a failed attack on Sunday aimed at overthrowing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and that the Venezuelan government said ended with eight people dead.

Jordan Goudreau’s comments in an interview with an exiled Venezuelan journalist capped a bizarre day that started with reports of a predawn amphibious raid near the South American country’s heavily guarded capital.

The Venezuelan government on Sunday said that it had foiled a beach landing.

While Maduro’s allies said that the alleged operation had been backed by Juan Guaido — the opposition leader recognized as Venezuela’s interim president by the US and about 60 other countries — Colombia and the US, the opposition accused Maduro of fabricating the whole episode to distract attention from the country’s ongoing humanitarian crisis.

“Those who assume they can attack the institutional framework in Venezuela will have to assume the consequences of their action,” National Assembly of Venezuela member Diosdado Cabello said, adding that one of two captured insurgents claimed to be an agent of the US Drug Enforcement Administration.

Authorities said that they found Peruvian documents, high-caliber weapons, satellite phones, uniforms and helmets adorned with the US flag.

Officials in Washington and Bogota dismissed the Venezuelan allegations.

“We have little reason to believe anything that comes out of the former regime,” said a US Department of State spokesperson, referring to Maduro’s government. “The Maduro regime has been consistent in its use of misinformation in order to shift focus from its mismanagement of Venezuela.”

An Associated Press report published on Friday found that Goudreau had been working with a retired Venezuelan army general now facing US narcotics charges to train dozens of deserters from Venezuela’s security forces at secret camps inside neighboring Colombia.

The goal was to mount a cross-border raid that would end in Maduro’s arrest.

However, from the outset the ragtag army lacked funding and US government support, all but guaranteeing defeat against Maduro’s military.

It also appears to have been penetrated by Maduro’s extensive Cuban-backed intelligence network.

Goudreau and retired Venezuelan captain Javier Nieto declined to speak to reporters on Sunday when contacted after posting a video from an undisclosed location saying that they had launched an anti-Maduro putsch called “Operation Gideon.”

Both men live in Florida.

“A daring amphibious raid was launched from the border of Colombia deep into the heart of Caracas,” Goudreau said in the video standing next to Nieto. “Our units have been activated in the south, west and east of Venezuela.”

Goudreau said that 60 of his men were still on the ground and calls were being activated inside Venezuela, some of them fighting under the command of Venezuelan National Guardsman Captain Antonio Sequea, who participated in a barracks revolt against Maduro a year ago.

None of their claims of an ongoing operation could be independently verified.

Goudreau said that the Venezuelan soldiers he was advising had to scrounge for donations from Venezuelan migrants driving for car share service Uber in Colombia.

“It’s almost like crowdfunded the liberating of a country,” he said.

Goudreau said everything he did was legal, but in any case he is prepared to pay the cost for anything he did if it saves the lives of Venezuelans trying to restore their democracy.

“I’ve been a freedom fighter my whole life. This is all I know,” said Goudreau, who is a decorated three-time Bronze Star recipient for courage in deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan as a special forces medic.