Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday railed against the country’s lockdown in a speech to thousands of anti-confinement demonstrators as the number of confirmed COVID-19 infections passed 100,000, with more than 7,000 deaths.
Bolsonaro blamed state governors for continuing the lockdown in a speech outside his presidential palace in Brasilia.
“The destruction of jobs by some governors is irresponsible and unacceptable. We will pay a high price in the future,” he said in a speech broadcast live on Facebook.
Photo: Reuters
Bolsonaro has repeatedly clashed with state governors, insisting that strict containment measures they are imposing are an overreaction, and damaging to the economy.
The country registered 101,147 confirmed cases of the virus by Sunday, according to the Brazilian Ministry of Health, with 275 deaths within the previous 24 hours.
Experts said that the overall number of COVID-19 cases could be 12 to 15 times higher, due to a large number of undetected cases given the lack of testing availability for the country’s 210 million people.
The demonstration in Brasilia drew a larger crowd than similar protests in recent weeks, and many people held up banners criticizing Bolsonaro critics Brazilian House of Deputies President Rodrigo Maia and former Brazilian minister of justice and public security Sergio Moro, who resigned last week.
Others in the crowd called on the army to intervene.
“The people are with us and the army is on the side of the law, order, freedom and democracy,” Bolsonaro told them.
The Estado de Sao Paulo daily, one of the country’s biggest newspapers, reported on its Web site that one of its photographers and his driver were attacked by demonstrators, who pushed and kicked them.
Contrary to recent demonstrations in which he made an appearance, the president — who did not wear a mask — maintained a distance of about 2m from his nearest supporters after his address outside the presidential palace.
However, he made an exception for supporters who joined him for a selfie with his nine-year-old daughter, Laura.
Experts are bracing for the biggest outbreak in South America to get far worse, as the peak of the pandemic is thought to be some weeks away.
Last week, Rio de Janeiro state said that it would extend stay-at-home orders until Monday next week.
