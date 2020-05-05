France on Sunday said that it would not quarantine anyone arriving from the EU, the Schengen area or Britain due to COVID-19, as it prepares to start easing confinement measures after two months of lockdown.
On Saturday, the government had said it would extend the state of emergency to contain the crisis until at least July 24, and anyone entering France would have to remain in isolation for two weeks.
The quarantine rules would not apply to “anyone arriving from the European Union, the Schengen zone or Britain, regardless of their nationality,” the presidency said on Sunday.
Photo: Reuters
For French and EU citizens arriving in France from other regions outside the EU, the Schengen area and Britain, “the rules will be announced in the coming days,” the presidency said.
Nevertheless, the tougher border controls introduced by France in mid-March to limit COVID-19 contagion, particularly at the border with Germany, would continue, the French Ministry of Interior said.
“The travel restrictions currently in place at our borders will continue to apply,” the ministry said. “Nothing has changed.”
The number of new deaths from COVID-19 in France has been declining in recent days, with 135 fatalities reported over the past 24 hours on Sunday.
The national health service said that the increase brought France’s total death toll to 24,895, the world’s fifth-highest figure after the US, Italy, Britain and Spain.
The last time the number of daily reported deaths was below 135 was on March 22, when it represented only those reported by hospitals.
The current figure also includes deaths reported by elderly care homes and other medicalized care facilities.
France plans to start lifting the coronavirus lockdown from Monday next week, when children are to return to school in stages, some businesses would reopen and people would be able to travel within 100km of their homes without a signed justification for their movement.
French Minister of Health Olivier Veran on Sunday said that this would depend on further declines in COVID-19 infections, especially in hard-hit areas like the Paris region and northeast France.
The government has said that the number of new coronavirus cases must stabilize at fewer than 3,000 per day as it expands testing, otherwise doctors and nurses could face another wave of patients that have tested hospitals since March.
“If the number of new cases proves too high, we’ll have to reconsider the date for lifting the lockdown, and decide according to the situation in each department,” Veran told the weekly Journal du Dimanche.
Before his death 40 years ago, Josip Broz Tito, the charismatic and controversial dictator of the former Yugoslavia, privately shared a “regret,” his grandson says. Speaking by telephone, 72-year-old Joska Broz summons the words of an illustrious grandfather who took him in as a child. In the twilight of his life, Tito confided that it was a “mistake” to allow the 1974 constitution that loosened Yugoslavia’s federal system, opening up fissures that later exploded into war. While the man who embodied Yugoslavia did not live to witness its brutal shattering a decade after his death, he saw the seeds of discord had been
Hundreds of movie fans on Wednesday flocked to Lithuania’s main international airport to a drive-in theater created in the shadow of planes grounded amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers of the Vilnius International Film Festival teamed up with the city’s airport to create the Aerocinema drive-in. They want to offer people the opportunity to go out for a movie amid a month-long coronavirus lockdown, which has shuttered cinemas. “We’re offering people a new type of travel through the cinema on the airport tarmac,” organizer Algirdas Ramaska told reporters, standing in front of a screen as tall as a five-story building. “We were dreaming about it
The shops are open and families cycle along in the sunny spring weather in the Netherlands, which has opted for what it calls an “intelligent lockdown” to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike most other European countries, where people are virtually housebound, Dutch authorities have merely advised people to stay home and keep a social distance of 1.5m. While restaurants, bars, museums and its infamous sex clubs remain closed, and the famed cannabis “coffee shops” are only open for takeaway, the outdoors-loving Dutch are otherwise allowed to leave home whenever they want. Schools will start to reopen from May 11. “My friend in Belgium has
Women bore much of the burden of the Vietnam War, but their voices have long been absent from the trove of literature on the topic, author Nguyen Phan Que Mai says. Speaking ahead of yesterday’s 45th anniversary of the fall of Saigon, Que Mai says her new novel The Mountains Sing — written in English — aims to shine a light on the stories of women who not only endured and survived conflict, but had to rebuild shattered lives time and again. “I’ve read a lot of Vietnam War fiction in English and most of it is written in the voices of