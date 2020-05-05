No quarantine for EU, Schengen’s citizens: France

AFP, PARIS





France on Sunday said that it would not quarantine anyone arriving from the EU, the Schengen area or Britain due to COVID-19, as it prepares to start easing confinement measures after two months of lockdown.

On Saturday, the government had said it would extend the state of emergency to contain the crisis until at least July 24, and anyone entering France would have to remain in isolation for two weeks.

The quarantine rules would not apply to “anyone arriving from the European Union, the Schengen zone or Britain, regardless of their nationality,” the presidency said on Sunday.

Passengers wear masks at St Pancras Eurostar station in London yesterday, the first day that it became compulsory to wear a mask when traveling on Eurostar trains to France and Belgium. Photo: Reuters

For French and EU citizens arriving in France from other regions outside the EU, the Schengen area and Britain, “the rules will be announced in the coming days,” the presidency said.

Nevertheless, the tougher border controls introduced by France in mid-March to limit COVID-19 contagion, particularly at the border with Germany, would continue, the French Ministry of Interior said.

“The travel restrictions currently in place at our borders will continue to apply,” the ministry said. “Nothing has changed.”

The number of new deaths from COVID-19 in France has been declining in recent days, with 135 fatalities reported over the past 24 hours on Sunday.

The national health service said that the increase brought France’s total death toll to 24,895, the world’s fifth-highest figure after the US, Italy, Britain and Spain.

The last time the number of daily reported deaths was below 135 was on March 22, when it represented only those reported by hospitals.

The current figure also includes deaths reported by elderly care homes and other medicalized care facilities.

France plans to start lifting the coronavirus lockdown from Monday next week, when children are to return to school in stages, some businesses would reopen and people would be able to travel within 100km of their homes without a signed justification for their movement.

French Minister of Health Olivier Veran on Sunday said that this would depend on further declines in COVID-19 infections, especially in hard-hit areas like the Paris region and northeast France.

The government has said that the number of new coronavirus cases must stabilize at fewer than 3,000 per day as it expands testing, otherwise doctors and nurses could face another wave of patients that have tested hospitals since March.

“If the number of new cases proves too high, we’ll have to reconsider the date for lifting the lockdown, and decide according to the situation in each department,” Veran told the weekly Journal du Dimanche.