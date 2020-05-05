Virus Outbreak: Vietnamese kids return to school after three months

AFP, HANOI





Millions of schoolchildren in Vietnam yesterday returned to class after the country reported its 17th straight day of no domestically transmitted COVID-19 infections.

The decision to reopen schools came after the Southeast Asian nation eased social distancing measures at the end of last month — with experts pointing to a decisive response involving mass quarantines and expansive contact tracing for its apparent success in containing the disease.

At a school in western Hanoi, secondary-level students calmly lined up to have their temperatures checked before filing into classrooms for the first time in more than three months.

A student has her temperature measured as she enters Marie Curie school in Hanoi, Vietnam, yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“I am very happy and excited because it’s boring being at home,” 11-year-old Pham Anh Kiet said.

“I feel safe when I wear a mask and have my temperature checked, I am not afraid of being infected with the virus,” he added, before grabbing a classmate for a quick catchup.

Tran Dang Ngoc Anh, 12, said that she had missed her friends and teachers and was happy to be back — despite being a little apprehensive about wearing “stuffy masks in classrooms.”

There are about 22 million school-age children and university students across Vietnam. After being sent home in late January, some children returned last week but others — including primary-school and kindergarten pupils — must wait it out a further week.

Universities have begun opening one by one.

Vietnam has recorded just 271 virus cases and zero deaths, according to official tallies on Sunday. It has been more than two weeks since the country reported a domestically transmitted infection.

Yet far from letting their guard down, authorities are enforcing strict social distancing measures in schools — with pupils ordered to stay 1.5m apart at all times. Everyone must wear masks.