Migrant workers in Malaysia are now required to be tested for COVID-19, a senior minister said yesterday, as the government eased six-week long curbs on movement and businesses.
Thousands of Malaysians joined the morning rush hour as businesses resumed for the first time since the imposition on March 18 of restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.
Malaysian Minister of Defense Ismail Sabri Yaakob told reporters that foreign workers in all sectors must now undergo mandatory screening for COVID-19 after an outbreak was last week reported among migrants working at a Kuala Lumpur construction site.
Photo: AFP
“The costs for testing must be borne by the employer,” Ismail Sabri added.
The announcement comes after Malaysia detained hundreds of undocumented migrants over the weekend, sparking criticism from the UN and rights groups.
Ismail Sabri had earlier defended the arrests, saying that all of those detained had tested negative for the virus.
Migrant workers have been a particularly vulnerable community during the pandemic. In neighboring Singapore, thousands of infections have been linked to migrant worker dormitories.
There are about 2 million registered foreign workers in Malaysia, but authorities say that many more are living there without proper documents.
Malaysia, which until the middle of last month had the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia, has defended its decision to relax curbs despite a recent climb in cases.
Yesterday, it reported 55 new coronavirus cases, for a total of 6,353 infections.
Nine of its 13 states have expressed reservations over the easing move, opting to delay it or toughen restrictions.
The largest palm producing state of Sabah, on Borneo island, said that it would stick to a previous shutdown order that runs until Tuesday next week, to ensure that people “are not exposed” to the virus, Sabah Chief Minister Shafie Apdal said in a statement on Sunday.
