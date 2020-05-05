Virus Outbreak: Australia, NZ discuss ‘travel bubble’

PLANNING STAGE: Jacinda Ardern said trans-Tasman travel would not happen soon, as more health measures would be needed to lock in the gains New Zealand has made

Reuters, SYDNEY and WELLINGTON





New Zealand and Australia are discussing the potential creation of a “travel bubble” between the two countries, even as Australia yesterday reported its highest number of COVID-19 cases in two weeks.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that she has accepted an invite from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to take part in a meeting of Australia’s emergency coronavirus cabinet today, stoking anticipation of a travel deal.

The neighboring countries have claimed success in substantially slowing the progress of the virus to a level well below those of the US, Britain and Europe.

However, Ardern said that more health measures would need to be put in place before trans-Tasman travel could restart.

“I wouldn’t say it would be in the very, very near short term,” Ardern told a news conference in Wellington. “Don’t expect this to happen in a couple of weeks time. We need to make sure we are locking in the gains all New Zealanders have helped us achieve and make sure we have health precautions in place.”

Australia has recorded about 6,800 infections and 96 deaths, and New Zealand 1,137 cases and 20 deaths. Both have a COVID-19 mortality rate of just 1 percent and have maintained low single-digit rises in new cases for weeks, successes they attribute to social distancing regulations and widespread testing.

“Both our countries’ strong record of fighting the virus has placed us in the enviable position of being able to plan the next stage in our economic rebuild and to include trans-Tasman travel and engagement in our strategy,” Ardern said.

A New Zealand rugby league team on Sunday arrived in Australia to self-isolate for two weeks before joining Australia’s tournament later this month, after receiving special permission.

The two countries’ leaders are to discuss ongoing measures to prevent the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19 infections as they start to ease restrictions that have shut businesses and hobbled their economies.

Australia yesterday reported 27 cases, including a seven-year-old boy. That could rise as more states report throughout the day. Meanwhile, New Zealand recorded no new cases for the first time since March 16.

The infection of the seven-year-old boy in the state of New South Wales, which closed his Sydney school, has drawn attention to the contentious question of whether children should attend school during the outbreak.

The federal government has said that schools should stay open, as children are low-risk carriers of the virus, while some state governments have urged parents to keep children at home.

New South Wales plans to reopen schools on a staggered basis from next week, while the state of Victoria has asked parents to keep children at home until the middle of the year.