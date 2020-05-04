World News Quick Take

Agencies





RUSSIA

Infections hit one-day record

Authorities yesterday registered 10,633 new COVID-19 infections, marking a fresh one-day record increase. New infections to 134,687 cases, and 58 people died over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 1,280, authorities said. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has said that the capital was not yet past the peak of the outbreak. Moscow recorded 5,948 new cases, bringing the city’s total to 68,606.

FRANCE

Virus measures extended

The government on Saturday said that it would extend a health emergency imposed to fight COVID-19 by two months. As part of the planned measures anybody entering the country must remain confined for two weeks, Minister of Health Olivier Veran told a news conference. He did not say whether there would be any distinction made between travelers according to country of provenance. Anyone arriving from abroad and infected with the virus would be quarantined, he said. Those developing symptoms while in isolation would also need to go into quarantine.

PHILIPPINES

Government bars flights

The government barred incoming passenger flights from yesterday morning for one week to contain the spread of COVID-19 and help reduce pressure on quarantine facilities housing thousands of repatriates, officials said. “This decision is meant to decongest our quarantine facilities to protect our people,” the task force said in a statement. Entry to the country has been closed since mid-March to all except repatriated Filipinos. About 20,000 repatriated Filipinos are undergoing mandatory quarantine in Manila, the task force said. The temporary ban covers nine international airports, but cargo, sweeper, medical, utility and maintenance flights are exempted from the order, the aviation authority said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Airline requires masks

Eurostar is to require its passengers to wear masks from next week, as part of measures to cut close-contact transmission of COVID-19, the company said on Saturday. “From May 4, passengers must wear a face mask or face covering at our stations and on board in line with guidelines announced by the French and Belgian governments,” the company said on its Web site. It has been running a reduced timetable since the outbreak, because of movement restrictions, enhanced border checks and lower demand. It warned passengers on its cross-Channel trains between London, Paris and Brussels that anyone not covering their mouth and nose might be refused travel or fined by the French and Belgian authorities.

BRAZIL

Hostages freed in prison riot

Rioting inmates at a prison in the northern state of Amazonas on Saturday held seven guards hostage for several hours, protesting against the suspension of all visits in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, authorities said. After more than five tense hours, the state’s public security secretariat said the situation inside the Puraquequara prison in the city of Manaus had been brought under control without any casualties and the guards freed. Visits at the facility were suspended in mid-March, family members said, and rumors that the virus has spread inside have been circulating on social media for weeks. Without visits, most families are entirely cut off from loved ones, with no way of getting in touch with them.

EGYPT

Militants slain in raid

Police forces killed 18 militants in a raid on the northern part of the Sinai Peninsula, the Ministry of the Interior said yesterday. Security forces exchanged fire with the militants as they stormed a hideout in the small town of Bir al-Abed, it said, without giving the time of the raid. No casualties were reported among the police.

UNITED KINGDOM

Plan set for PM’s death

The government had a contingency plan for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s death as he battled COVID-19 in intensive care last month, he said in an interview published in the Sun newspaper yesterday. Johnson, 55, returned to work on Monday last week, a month after testing positive for COVID-19. He spent 10 days in isolation in Downing Street before he was taken to St Thomas’ Hospital in London, where he spent three nights in intensive care. “They had a strategy to deal with a ‘death of Stalin’-type scenario,” Johnson was quoted as saying. “It was a tough old moment, I won’t deny it.” Johnson said that he had resisted going to hospital. “I was in denial because I was working… I was feeling pretty wasted… Looking back, they were right to force me to go.”

INDIA

Seven die in rescue bid

Five security personnel and two militants were killed in a major spike in fighting in disputed Kashmir, after army and police units stormed a house where rebels were holding hostages, officials said. A counterinsurgency team entered the house in northwestern Handwara area late on Saturday and “successfully extricated the civilians,” an army statement said. The security forces came under heavy gunfire from militants and in the ensuing firefight, two militants and all the team members died, it said. The statement did not say how many civilians were rescued.

SRI LANKA

Guards foil prison break

Prison guards yesterday foiled an attempt by inmates to escape after they used ropes and bed sheets to scale down the prison walls, leaving at least one dead, police said. Seven prisoners tried to flee the penitentiary in Mahara on the outskirts of Colombo, the police spokesman’s office said. They were confronted by guards after scaling down the walls, leading to a scuffle during which the guards fired in the air, police said. One inmate and two guards were injured and the inmate later died in a hospital, police said.

UNITED STATES

Police shoot killer gator

Deputies in South Carolina shot and killed an alligator on Kiawah Island that fatally attacked a woman on Friday. The officers were called to a pond about 5pm and saw the animal attack, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said. It was the third fatal alligator attack in South Carolina in the past four years; previously there had been none.

UNITED STATES

Disney stay leads to jail

Florida deputies arrested a man who had been living out his quarantine on a shuttered Disney World island, telling authorities it felt like a “tropical paradise.” Orange County Sheriff’s deputies found Richard McGuire on Disney’s Discovery Island on Thursday. He said he had been there since Monday or Tuesday and had planned to camp there for a week. The 42-year-old said he had not heard deputies searching the island because he was asleep in a building, and did not know it was a restricted area, despite there being numerous “no trespassing” signs.