Expose fake news by using a digital kitemark to guarantee quality: ITN

The Observer





A leading British news organization is calling for a digital “kitemarking” system online to distinguish between quality journalism and fake content — with Internet companies facing penalties if they publish inaccurate information.

Independent Television News (ITN), the maker of news for ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5, says the coronavirus pandemic has revealed both the importance of “trustworthy and reliable information” and the dangers to democracy of fast-spreading misinformation.

In a submission to a House of Lords inquiry into the future of journalism, seen by reporters, it says Internet companies should face the same penalties as broadcasters and other quality news providers from regulatory bodies, such as the UK’s Office of Communications, if they let misinformation slip through the net.

ITN also calls on the British parliament to draw up a code of conduct for news suppliers and digital platforms to help prevent the dissemination of fake news.

If agreement with the big digital companies on a voluntary code cannot be reached, one should be made mandatory and negotiations time-limited so the big tech companies cannot drag their feet, it says.

ITN says the UK should look for inspiration to Australia, where the government last month became the first to introduce a compulsory code, set to be finalized in July.

The Lords inquiry is looking into how the production and consumption of journalism is changing, how journalists can be supported and how the profession can become more trusted by the public.

The coronavirus pandemic has shown “how trustworthy and reliable information is a critical part of the democratic life and wellbeing of UK citizens, [as] vast swaths of misinformation have spread rapidly on social media,” the ITN submission states.

Channel 4 News editor Ben de Pear said that kitemarking quality content “desperately needs to be done” to help viewers.

“This is a scientific story affecting everyone in the world, and you need proper journalism to interrogate what’s happening, inform people and hold government scientists to account, as well as spread the important messages they’ve got. There’s no better way to do that than regulated television news or excellent newspaper journalism,” he said.

Digital platforms were not doing enough to differentiate quality news from fake content, he said, adding: “Fake news has been exposed, [yet] they still haven’t got to the point where they are paying proper amounts for the journalism that is consumed by millions of people online, or properly differentiate it from the fake news which, at this moment in time, could frankly be lethal if you read the wrong thing.”