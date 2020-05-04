Investigation into drowning deaths begun by Kabul

Reuters, HERAT, Afghanistan





Afghan officials yesterday launched a hunt to retrieve bodies of Afghan migrants from a river in a western province after reports that Iranian border guards tortured and threw Afghans into the river to prevent their entry into Iran.

The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Saturday that an inquiry had been launched and a senior official in the presidential palace in Kabul said initial assessments suggested at least 70 people who were trying to enter Iran from bordering Herat Province were beaten and pushed into the Harirud River.

Doctors at Herat District Hospital said they had received the bodies of Afghan migrants, some of whom had drowned.

“So far, five bodies have been transferred to the hospital, of these bodies, its clear thatfour4 died due to drowning,” Herat District Hospital head Aref Jalali said.

The Iranian consulate in Herat denied the allegations of torture and subsequent drowning of dozens of migrant workers by border police.

Noor Mohammad said he was one of 57 Afghan citizens who were caught by Iranian border guards on Saturday when they were trying to cross into Iran in search of work from Herat’s Gulran District.

“After being tortured, the Iranian soldiers threw all of us in the Harirud River,” Mohammad said.

Shir Agha, who said he also survived the violence, said at least 23 of the 57 people Iranian soldiers threw into the river were dead.

“Iranian soldiers warned us that if we do not throw ourselves into the water, we will be shot,” Agha said.

Local officials said that it was not the first time that Afghans had been tortured and killed by Iranian police guarding the 920km border.