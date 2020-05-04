Afghan officials yesterday launched a hunt to retrieve bodies of Afghan migrants from a river in a western province after reports that Iranian border guards tortured and threw Afghans into the river to prevent their entry into Iran.
The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Saturday that an inquiry had been launched and a senior official in the presidential palace in Kabul said initial assessments suggested at least 70 people who were trying to enter Iran from bordering Herat Province were beaten and pushed into the Harirud River.
Doctors at Herat District Hospital said they had received the bodies of Afghan migrants, some of whom had drowned.
“So far, five bodies have been transferred to the hospital, of these bodies, its clear thatfour4 died due to drowning,” Herat District Hospital head Aref Jalali said.
The Iranian consulate in Herat denied the allegations of torture and subsequent drowning of dozens of migrant workers by border police.
Noor Mohammad said he was one of 57 Afghan citizens who were caught by Iranian border guards on Saturday when they were trying to cross into Iran in search of work from Herat’s Gulran District.
“After being tortured, the Iranian soldiers threw all of us in the Harirud River,” Mohammad said.
Shir Agha, who said he also survived the violence, said at least 23 of the 57 people Iranian soldiers threw into the river were dead.
“Iranian soldiers warned us that if we do not throw ourselves into the water, we will be shot,” Agha said.
Local officials said that it was not the first time that Afghans had been tortured and killed by Iranian police guarding the 920km border.
Before his death 40 years ago, Josip Broz Tito, the charismatic and controversial dictator of the former Yugoslavia, privately shared a “regret,” his grandson says. Speaking by telephone, 72-year-old Joska Broz summons the words of an illustrious grandfather who took him in as a child. In the twilight of his life, Tito confided that it was a “mistake” to allow the 1974 constitution that loosened Yugoslavia’s federal system, opening up fissures that later exploded into war. While the man who embodied Yugoslavia did not live to witness its brutal shattering a decade after his death, he saw the seeds of discord had been
Hundreds of movie fans on Wednesday flocked to Lithuania’s main international airport to a drive-in theater created in the shadow of planes grounded amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers of the Vilnius International Film Festival teamed up with the city’s airport to create the Aerocinema drive-in. They want to offer people the opportunity to go out for a movie amid a month-long coronavirus lockdown, which has shuttered cinemas. “We’re offering people a new type of travel through the cinema on the airport tarmac,” organizer Algirdas Ramaska told reporters, standing in front of a screen as tall as a five-story building. “We were dreaming about it
The shops are open and families cycle along in the sunny spring weather in the Netherlands, which has opted for what it calls an “intelligent lockdown” to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike most other European countries, where people are virtually housebound, Dutch authorities have merely advised people to stay home and keep a social distance of 1.5m. While restaurants, bars, museums and its infamous sex clubs remain closed, and the famed cannabis “coffee shops” are only open for takeaway, the outdoors-loving Dutch are otherwise allowed to leave home whenever they want. Schools will start to reopen from May 11. “My friend in Belgium has
Women bore much of the burden of the Vietnam War, but their voices have long been absent from the trove of literature on the topic, author Nguyen Phan Que Mai says. Speaking ahead of yesterday’s 45th anniversary of the fall of Saigon, Que Mai says her new novel The Mountains Sing — written in English — aims to shine a light on the stories of women who not only endured and survived conflict, but had to rebuild shattered lives time and again. “I’ve read a lot of Vietnam War fiction in English and most of it is written in the voices of