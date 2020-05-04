Journalism in Egypt has effectively become a crime over the past four years, as authorities clamp down on media outlets and muzzle dissent, Amnesty International said in a report released yesterday.
As the number of COVID-19 infections in Egypt continues to rise, the government is strengthening its control over information, instead of upholding transparency during the public health crisis, the London-based rights group said.
“The Egyptian authorities have made it very clear that anyone who challenges the official narrative will be severely punished,” Amnesty Middle East and North Africa director Philip Luther said.
Amnesty documented 37 cases of journalists detained in the government’s escalating crackdown on press freedoms, many charged with “spreading false news” or “misusing social media” under a broad 2015 counterterrorism law that has expanded the definition of terror to include all kinds of dissent.
An Egyptian press officer did not respond to multiple calls seeking comment, but authorities have previously denied rights violations and justified arrests on national security grounds.
Following general-turned-Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi’s rise to power in 2013, most of Egypt’s television programs and newspapers have taken the government position and steered clear of criticism, or else disappeared.
Many privately owned Egyptian news outlets have been quietly acquired by companies affiliated with the country’s intelligence service.
However, even a pro-government voice has not spared 12 journalists working for state-owned media outlets, who have landed in jail for expressing various private views on social media, the report said.
Egypt’s public prosecutor warned in a recent statement that those who spread “false news” about the pandemic might face up to five years imprisonment and steep fines.
At least 12 individuals have been caught up in the COVID-19-motivated crackdown so far, Amnesty said.
Last month, authorities blocked a local news site that covered calls by activists to release political prisoners over fears of the coronavirus spreading in Egypt’s prisons.
The journalists interviewed by Amnesty reported increasingly direct state intervention in their work. Many working for government-owned or aligned papers said they receive specific instructions via WhatsApp on what to report and to omit.
Those who do not hew the official line, such as by praising prison conditions and smearing the state’s political opponents, “lost their jobs, were interrogated or imprisoned,” one journalist was quoted as saying, adding: “I cannot even imagine that someone could refuse to comply.”
Marking World Press Freedom Day, Amnesty urged authorities to halt their censorship, harassment and intimidation of journalists — and to release those detained “solely for carrying out their work.”
