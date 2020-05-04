Every morning white mare Jenny leaves her stable to stroll through her Frankfurt am Main neighborhood. Bringing trams to a halt and smiles to people’s faces, the free-roaming horse is brightening up the coronavirus lockdown for many.
“Everyone else has to live with coronavirus restrictions, but Jenny is as free as ever,” her owner Anna Weischedel, 65, said.
For more than a decade Jenny has wandered solo through her local Fechenheim area, a green part of Frankfurt on the bank of the Main River.
Photo: AFP
She explores the high street, trots along the tram line to a nearby field and spends hours nibbling on patches of grass.
The beloved Arabian mare, already a venerable 25 years old, has always been a hit with residents, but never more so than in recent weeks.
“People seem to notice her more because they have more time. A lot of passersby stroke her, maybe because they are missing some human contact,” Anna said.
Like many countries, Germany has closed schools, playgrounds and many businesses to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Though it has slowly started easing some lockdown measures, people are encouraged to limit their social interactions and keep their distance.
However, there are no rules against snuggling with Jenny.
“It makes us so happy to see Jenny, we miss her when we don’t pass her on our walks,” said Gaby Marxen, 61, holding two dogs on a leash.
“My brother and I like to pet her,” said Johanna, 8, who was also out walking a dog.
To avoid misunderstandings, since people have in the past called the police to report an unaccompanied horse, Jenny wears a note around her neck that reads: “I haven’t run away, I’m just out for a walk.”
The daily ramble ends at around 4pm, when Anna’s 80-year-old husband, Werner, jumps on his e-scooter to find Jenny along her usual route and tell her it is time to go home.
“And then she slowly heads back,” said Werner, a retired flower shop owner.
In all her years of ambling, Jenny has never caused trouble and local authorities have embraced their equine celebrity, the couple said.
“She’s a very patient horse, it takes a lot to stress her out,” Anna said.
The only thing that upsets Jenny is the noise of fireworks, something she shares with Werner who is haunted by the sounds of bombs dropping on Frankfurt when he was a child during World War II.
“Jenny and I spend New Year’s Eve cowering together,” Werner said with a smile.
Jenny’s animal-loving owners, who also have a near-toothless Chihuahua and look after more than 100 birds, are taking the pandemic in their stride.
“We survived the war, we’ll survive corona,” Werner said.
Before his death 40 years ago, Josip Broz Tito, the charismatic and controversial dictator of the former Yugoslavia, privately shared a “regret,” his grandson says. Speaking by telephone, 72-year-old Joska Broz summons the words of an illustrious grandfather who took him in as a child. In the twilight of his life, Tito confided that it was a “mistake” to allow the 1974 constitution that loosened Yugoslavia’s federal system, opening up fissures that later exploded into war. While the man who embodied Yugoslavia did not live to witness its brutal shattering a decade after his death, he saw the seeds of discord had been
Hundreds of movie fans on Wednesday flocked to Lithuania’s main international airport to a drive-in theater created in the shadow of planes grounded amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers of the Vilnius International Film Festival teamed up with the city’s airport to create the Aerocinema drive-in. They want to offer people the opportunity to go out for a movie amid a month-long coronavirus lockdown, which has shuttered cinemas. “We’re offering people a new type of travel through the cinema on the airport tarmac,” organizer Algirdas Ramaska told reporters, standing in front of a screen as tall as a five-story building. “We were dreaming about it
The shops are open and families cycle along in the sunny spring weather in the Netherlands, which has opted for what it calls an “intelligent lockdown” to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike most other European countries, where people are virtually housebound, Dutch authorities have merely advised people to stay home and keep a social distance of 1.5m. While restaurants, bars, museums and its infamous sex clubs remain closed, and the famed cannabis “coffee shops” are only open for takeaway, the outdoors-loving Dutch are otherwise allowed to leave home whenever they want. Schools will start to reopen from May 11. “My friend in Belgium has
Women bore much of the burden of the Vietnam War, but their voices have long been absent from the trove of literature on the topic, author Nguyen Phan Que Mai says. Speaking ahead of yesterday’s 45th anniversary of the fall of Saigon, Que Mai says her new novel The Mountains Sing — written in English — aims to shine a light on the stories of women who not only endured and survived conflict, but had to rebuild shattered lives time and again. “I’ve read a lot of Vietnam War fiction in English and most of it is written in the voices of