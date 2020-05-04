Virus Outbreak: Free-roaming horse cheers up Germans under lockdown

AFP, FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany





Every morning white mare Jenny leaves her stable to stroll through her Frankfurt am Main neighborhood. Bringing trams to a halt and smiles to people’s faces, the free-roaming horse is brightening up the coronavirus lockdown for many.

“Everyone else has to live with coronavirus restrictions, but Jenny is as free as ever,” her owner Anna Weischedel, 65, said.

For more than a decade Jenny has wandered solo through her local Fechenheim area, a green part of Frankfurt on the bank of the Main River.

Jenny, a 25-year-old horse, strolls through the streets followed by a small dog during her daily walk in Fechenheim near Frankfurt am Main, Germany, on Tuesday last week. Photo: AFP

She explores the high street, trots along the tram line to a nearby field and spends hours nibbling on patches of grass.

The beloved Arabian mare, already a venerable 25 years old, has always been a hit with residents, but never more so than in recent weeks.

“People seem to notice her more because they have more time. A lot of passersby stroke her, maybe because they are missing some human contact,” Anna said.

Like many countries, Germany has closed schools, playgrounds and many businesses to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Though it has slowly started easing some lockdown measures, people are encouraged to limit their social interactions and keep their distance.

However, there are no rules against snuggling with Jenny.

“It makes us so happy to see Jenny, we miss her when we don’t pass her on our walks,” said Gaby Marxen, 61, holding two dogs on a leash.

“My brother and I like to pet her,” said Johanna, 8, who was also out walking a dog.

To avoid misunderstandings, since people have in the past called the police to report an unaccompanied horse, Jenny wears a note around her neck that reads: “I haven’t run away, I’m just out for a walk.”

The daily ramble ends at around 4pm, when Anna’s 80-year-old husband, Werner, jumps on his e-scooter to find Jenny along her usual route and tell her it is time to go home.

“And then she slowly heads back,” said Werner, a retired flower shop owner.

In all her years of ambling, Jenny has never caused trouble and local authorities have embraced their equine celebrity, the couple said.

“She’s a very patient horse, it takes a lot to stress her out,” Anna said.

The only thing that upsets Jenny is the noise of fireworks, something she shares with Werner who is haunted by the sounds of bombs dropping on Frankfurt when he was a child during World War II.

“Jenny and I spend New Year’s Eve cowering together,” Werner said with a smile.

Jenny’s animal-loving owners, who also have a near-toothless Chihuahua and look after more than 100 birds, are taking the pandemic in their stride.

“We survived the war, we’ll survive corona,” Werner said.