Families of COVID-19 victims in the Philippines are being denied traditional death rites in favor of hurried, impersonal cremations, with virus restrictions often meaning they are forbidden a last look at their loved ones.
It is a painful and disorienting process for both the families and crematory workers that has upended the Philippines’ intimate rituals of laying the dead to rest.
Burial is the norm in the majority Catholic nation, and it usually follows a days-long display of the body at home or in a chapel.
However, due to the pandemic authorities are encouraging rapid cremations — although quick burials are still allowed — of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
Wakes are barred in these cases and hospitals must seal remains in plastic and send them directly to crematories or funeral homes.
Before the virus struck, families opting for cremation were able to have one last look at their loved one before the body was consigned to the flames.
Now workers have to gently explain the regulations denying even that to distraught relatives.
“We tell them we can’t do it because it’s dangerous. We could all get infected,” said 54-year old worker Romeo Uson, sweat-soaked in a protective suit at a Manila crematorium.
“It’s also painful for us,” he added. “We can’t let the families mourn the dead like before.”
His facility has been conducting six to seven cremations a day, double the usual number, since contagion from the virus started to take off in March.
The Philippines has detected nearly 9,000 infections, and officially recorded 603 deaths, but due to a limited testing capacity the numbers are thought to be higher.
Leandro Resurreccion IV, 26, was not allowed to visit his father as he was dying from the virus in the hospital, and never saw his corpse — just the plastic he was wrapped in.
“I think the fact that ... my family wasn’t able to say goodbye could probably be the second most tragic thing that happened after my dad’s death,” he said.
“It makes the grief slower,” he added.
The anonymous process — all the body bags look alike — has even fed doubts that the urn at home contains his father’s ashes.
To his knowledge, Resurreccion’s family had always buried its dead, and the cremation of his father led to disagreement among relatives about whether the urn should be kept at home or interred.
The distant and impersonal process means crematory workers have to help comfort relatives who would normally have mourning rituals like wakes and family gatherings for support.
“I tell them to pray. You should pray because that is the vitamins of the dead,” worker Romeo Elevaso said.
His colleague, Uson, said that they apologize to the families for the restrictions and try to lighten the atmosphere with stories and smiles.
Relatives understand the extraordinary nature of the pandemic, and accept that they will not ever see their loved one’s faces again, he said.
Before his death 40 years ago, Josip Broz Tito, the charismatic and controversial dictator of the former Yugoslavia, privately shared a “regret,” his grandson says. Speaking by telephone, 72-year-old Joska Broz summons the words of an illustrious grandfather who took him in as a child. In the twilight of his life, Tito confided that it was a “mistake” to allow the 1974 constitution that loosened Yugoslavia’s federal system, opening up fissures that later exploded into war. While the man who embodied Yugoslavia did not live to witness its brutal shattering a decade after his death, he saw the seeds of discord had been
Hundreds of movie fans on Wednesday flocked to Lithuania’s main international airport to a drive-in theater created in the shadow of planes grounded amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers of the Vilnius International Film Festival teamed up with the city’s airport to create the Aerocinema drive-in. They want to offer people the opportunity to go out for a movie amid a month-long coronavirus lockdown, which has shuttered cinemas. “We’re offering people a new type of travel through the cinema on the airport tarmac,” organizer Algirdas Ramaska told reporters, standing in front of a screen as tall as a five-story building. “We were dreaming about it
The shops are open and families cycle along in the sunny spring weather in the Netherlands, which has opted for what it calls an “intelligent lockdown” to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike most other European countries, where people are virtually housebound, Dutch authorities have merely advised people to stay home and keep a social distance of 1.5m. While restaurants, bars, museums and its infamous sex clubs remain closed, and the famed cannabis “coffee shops” are only open for takeaway, the outdoors-loving Dutch are otherwise allowed to leave home whenever they want. Schools will start to reopen from May 11. “My friend in Belgium has
Women bore much of the burden of the Vietnam War, but their voices have long been absent from the trove of literature on the topic, author Nguyen Phan Que Mai says. Speaking ahead of yesterday’s 45th anniversary of the fall of Saigon, Que Mai says her new novel The Mountains Sing — written in English — aims to shine a light on the stories of women who not only endured and survived conflict, but had to rebuild shattered lives time and again. “I’ve read a lot of Vietnam War fiction in English and most of it is written in the voices of