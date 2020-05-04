Many people in Britain are likely to suffer from physical and mental problems for several years after the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided. That is the grim message from doctors and psychologists who last week warned that even after lockdown measures had been lifted thousands of individuals would still be suffering.
Some of these problems would be due directly to the impact that the virus has had on those it has infected, especially those who went through lifesaving interventions in intensive care units (ICUs) in hospitals, but there would also be a considerable impact on vulnerable people affected by the lockdown and isolation.
As a result, there is a danger that society could become more anxious and risk averse, say scientists who have called for a range of research programs to understand the issues and allow society to prepare itself for the physiological and psychological problems that lie ahead.
“This has been a national trauma like no other that we have experienced,” King’s College London psychologist Dame Til Wykes said.
“Spending months looking over your shoulder all the time is going to cause considerable, lasting anxiety for many people. In addition, if you look at other natural disasters, you can usually find help or comfort from people around you. However, it is the people around you that are the threat in this case. So there is no consolation there,” she said.
This point was backed by Rory O’Connor, professor of health psychology at Glasgow University.
“Increased social isolation, loneliness, health anxiety, stress and an economic downturn are a perfect storm to harm people’s mental health,” he said.
“If we do nothing, we risk seeing an increase in mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression, and a rise in problem behaviors such as alcohol and drug addiction, gambling, cyberbullying or social consequences such as homelessness and relationship breakdown,” he added.
These are problems that face society in general. For those struck down by COVID-19 and who have been treated in ICUs, there are likely to be further issues, researchers have warned.
These problems have been revealed in studies of those who contracted two other diseases caused by coronaviruses — SARS and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) — and who also required intensive care in hospitals.
“Being in an ICU can be a horrible experience,” Wykes said. “Studies from those who were treated in ICUs for SARS and MERS reveal that many had post-traumatic stress disorders months, sometimes years, after the event, especially if they were put on ventilators. That can induce panic on its own.”
In one study by Hong Kong University researchers of people who had contracted SARS, it was found that those who survived the disease still had, a year later, elevated stress levels and “worrying levels of psychological distress.” They also showed alarming levels of depression, anxiety and post-traumatic symptoms.
“There is every reason to expect to see the same sorts of symptoms appearing in those directly affected by COVID-19,” Wykes said.
