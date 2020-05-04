Australia’s state of Victoria yesterday saw its highest increase in new COVID-19 cases in weeks and New South Wales state struggled with a cluster of infections at an aged care facility, as parts of the country began easing distancing rules.
Thirteen new cases were recorded in Victoria, health officials said, with six related to an infections cluster at a meat processing facility in Melbourne.
“What I’m worried about is the unknown unknowns,” Victoria Minister of Health Jenny Mikakos said at a televised briefing, urging more people to get tested.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“We want to make sure that if we have cases that are positive in the community we can identify those individuals ... this is how we are going to defeat the virus,” she said.
In New South Wales there were four new cases, two of which were recorded at the Newmarch aged care facility in Sydney, where more than 60 people have been infected and 14 have died.
Australia and neighboring New Zealand, which have closed borders and imposed lockdowns and tight social restrictions, have been hailed for containing COVID-19 outbreaks.
However, the measures are set to push both economies into recession.
Australia’s success in suppressing the virus has led to some states and territories allowing for more outdoor activities and public gatherings earlier than planned.
Many national parks have reopened in the state of Queensland and people were allowed to go on small picnics, while the Northern Territory has started lifting restrictions with the aim of ending them by next month.
New South Wales has allowed visiting the homes of friends or neighbors, but in groups no larger than two.
From next weekend, for the first time in six weeks, real estate agents in the state would be allowed to hold traditional property inspections and on-site auctions.
However, the easing has been gradual and varied across Australia, a country of a loose federal system.
Victoria, the second-most populous state, was set to keep its strict rules at least until a state of emergency expires on Monday next week.
Mikakos said that possible relaxation of rules after that date would depend on the number of daily infections.
Over the past week Australia recorded an average of only 13 new cases per day, according to Australian Department of Health data, with the daily rate of infections well below 1 percent, a fraction of what has been seen in many other countries.
There were 6,783 confirmed cases and 94 deaths in Australia as of late Saturday, health officials said. Neighboring New Zealand yesterday saw two new cases, bringing the total to 1,136. Twenty people have died so far.
The Australian government, which is to meet on Friday to discuss relaxing social distancing rules on the federal level, has hoped that its voluntary coronavirus tracing app, introduced last week, would help guide it when making the decisions.
As of Saturday, 4 million Australians have downloaded the COVIDSafe app, the department said. This is about 16 percent of the country’s population of 25 million and well below the government’s initial target of 40 percent.
