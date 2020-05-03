World News Quick Take

AUSTRALIA

Outbreak at meat factory

A small COVID-19 cluster has emerged at a meat factory in the Australian state of Victoria, health officials said yesterday. Victoria yesterday reported seven new cases, three of which were related to a meat-processing facility, its minister of health said. Eight employees have tested positive. Victoria is not expected to ease its measures before a state of emergency expires on May 11, but New South Wales said that it would reopen some beauty salons for purchases only, not services. New South Wales Minister of Health Brad Hazzard said that a gradual loosening of “onerous” restrictions is key to keeping the virus under control.

SINGAPORE

Some virus curbs to ease

Singapore is to start easing some curbs put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19 over the next few weeks, authorities said yesterday, as the city-state takes the first tentative steps toward reopening its economy. Selected activities such as home-based businesses, laundry services and barbers would be allowed to operate from May 12. “Even as we ease and adjust some of these measures, the bottom line is this: This is not the time to slacken and let our guard down,” Singaporean Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong (黃循財), who coheads the country’s virus fighting taskforce, told a media briefing.

JAPAN

Robots debut at virus hotels

Robot staff debuted at a Tokyo hotel used for mildly sick COVID-19 patients under a new plan to free up beds at hospitals overburdened with more severe cases. Pepper, a talking robot, greets new guests at the lobby, while Whiz, a cleaning robot, operates in areas where patients pick up meals and other daily necessities to reduce infection risks for human staff. Pepper, wearing a white surgical mask, greeted Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike as she walked into the hotel during a demonstration on Friday.

HONG KONG

Protesters pepper-sprayed

Police on Friday night used pepper spray to disperse more than 100 protesters singing and chanting pro-democracy slogans in a shopping mall. The demonstrators sang the protest anthem Glory to Hong Kong and chanted “Glory to Hong Kong, revolution of our times” in the New Town Plaza mall in Hong Kong’s New Territories. As the protesters gathered, police stopped and searched some and later told them to leave, saying they were contravening coronavirus social distancing rules. The police then used pepper spray while dispersing the crowd before cordoning off the atrium of the mall.

SOMALIA

Deaths increase rapidly

Medics, funeral workers and gravediggers in Somalia have reported an unprecedented surge of deaths in the past few days amid growing fears that official counts of COVID-19 deaths reflect only a fraction of the virus’ toll in Africa. Mohamed Osman Warsame, an ambulance driver, said that he had transported between 15 and 18 corpses to cemeteries in the capital every day for the past two weeks. “There are a lot of deaths. It is like we are in a deadly war. People are dying so fast,” Warsame said. On Saturday last week, the Ministry of Health reported two deaths from COVID-19, a day after Warsame collected 12 bodies for burial from homes. “We have a limited capacity to record all deaths,” said Mohamed Ali, a health officer who leads the COVID-19 response team at Mogadishu’s Martini Hospital.

GREECE

More crash remains found

Additional remains have been found and five missing Canadian military members from a helicopter crash off Greece are presumed dead, the Canadian military said on Friday. “We have found additional remains, but unfortunately we have not been able to identify them,” Canadian Rear Admiral Craig Baines said. The Cyclone helicopter was deployed on board the Halifax-class frigate HMCS Fredericton and was participating in a NATO training exercise off the coast of Greece when the accident occurred on Wednesday, the military said. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

CANADA

Alberta launches tracing app

The province of Alberta on Friday launched the country’s first phone app to trace contacts of people infected with COVID-19 as the country slowly restarts its economy. The voluntary ABTraceTogether app uses Bluetooth technology to identify smartphones that also have the app installed and come within 2m of an infected person for at least 15 minutes within a 24-hour period. Once a person with the app becomes infected, Alberta Health Services would ask the person to upload encrypted data that would allow tracing workers to reach others who have been in close contact. “The faster Alberta Health Services contact tracers can inform exposed people ... the quicker we will be able to prevent potential outbreaks,” Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Deena Hinshaw said.

UNITED STATES

Nursing home sees 98 die

The Isabella Geriatric Center in Manhattan on Friday reported the deaths of 98 residents believed to have had the coronavirus. “It’s absolutely horrifying,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “It’s just impossible to imagine so many people lost in one place.” The number of bodies became so overwhelming that the facility ordered a refrigerator truck to store them. “Isabella ... initially had limited access to widespread and consistent in-house testing,” facility spokeswoman Audrey Waters said.

UNITED STATES

Denver EMT dies aiding NYC

A Colorado paramedic who went to New York City to save lives before losing his own to the coronavirus is to be forever honored, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Friday. “A fellow American comes from across the country to try and help the people of New York City, and while working to save lives here gives his own life — it’s very painful, it’s heroic,” De Blasio said. A resident of Denver, Paul Cary, 66, arrived in New York City on April 1, but died on Thursday after falling ill about 10 days ago and spending his final days on a hospital ventilator, said company spokesman Josh Weiss, spokesman for Ambulnz, the company Cary worked for in New York.

HONDURAS

US drug case eyes leader

References to President Juan Orlando Hernandez appear throughout statements released this week by the US attorney’s office in Manhattan that announce drug trafficking charges against his former chief of national police. The president’s brother, Tony Hernandez, has been convicted and is awaiting sentencing. On Thursday, US Attorney Geoffrey Berman in announcing charges against Juan Carlos “The Tiger” Bonilla said that the allegedly corrupt cop had overseen the shipment of multi-tonne loads of US-bound cocaine “on behalf of convicted former Honduran congressman Tony Hernandez and his brother the president.”