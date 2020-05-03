Biden says sexual assault ‘never, never happened’

AP, WASHINGTON





Former US vice president Joe Biden on Friday emphatically denied allegations from a former staffer that he sexually assaulted her in the early 1990s, declaring flatly that “this never happened.”

Biden’s first public remarks on the accusation by a former US Senate employee, Tara Reade, come at a critical moment for the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, as he tries to relieve mounting pressure after weeks of leaving denials to his campaign.

“I’m saying unequivocally, it never, never happened,” Biden said in an interview on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

A video still from MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday shows former US vice president Joe Biden speaking to cohost Mika Brzezinski. Photo: AP / MSNBC’s Morning Joe

Biden said that he would ask the US National Archives and Records Administration to determine whether there is any record of a complaint being filed, as Reade has claimed.

Biden later on Friday sent the secretary of the Senate a letter requesting assistance in the search, although he had told MSNBC that the archives was the only possible place a complaint would be.

He said that his Senate papers held under seal at the University of Delaware do not contain personnel records.

“The former staffer has said she filed a complaint back in 1993,” Biden said. “But she does not have a record of this alleged complaint.”

Reade did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The archives deflected inquiries to Capitol Hill, saying that any complaint “would have remained under the control of the Senate.”

A US Office of Congressional Workplace Rights spokeswoman said that confidentiality rules bar the office from commenting on “whether specific claims may or may not have been filed.”

“There are so many inconsistencies” in Reade’s various accounts, Biden said in the interview, but added that he does not “question her motive.”

He said that over his five decades in public life, none of his employees was asked to sign a nondisclosure agreement.

US Republicans, worried about US President Donald Trump’s increasingly precarious political standing, are casting the Democrats as only defending women who allege wrongdoing against conservatives.

Trump, in light of multiple sexual assault allegations against him, is stepping delicately around the Biden controversy.

“He’s going to have to make his own decision,” Trump said.

Democrats are in the awkward position of validating women who come forward with their stories, while defending their standard-bearer ahead of an expected competitive election.

Former US Democratic Party chairwoman Donna Brazile said before Biden’s interview that his silence was “damaging,” but afterward said that he handled the matter well.

“He responded, he denied it and there’s nothing more to be added,” Brazile said, before alluding to Reade’s repeated public statements. “If you add to the story the way Tara Reade has, it only brings more confusion.”

Karen Finney, who worked for former US secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton in 2016, described Biden as “very clear and consistent” and “sincere,” but said that it should have come “a little bit sooner.”