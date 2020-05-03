Venezuelan prison riot kills dozens

FOOD FIGHT: The upheaval at the Llanos Penitentiary Center started with an inmate protest demanding that their family members be allowed to deliver them food

AP, CARACAS





A riot on Friday erupted at a prison in central Venezuela, killing at least 40 people and injuring 50 more, including a Venezuelan National Guard officer who was wounded by an explosion and the warden, who sustained a knife wound, authorities said.

The upheaval at the Llanos Penitentiary Center started with an inmate protest demanding that their relatives be allowed to deliver them food, Venezuelan lawmaker Maria Beatriz Martinez told reporters, adding that an armed confrontation soon broke out between prison inmates and guards.

The officer was injured by a grenade explosion, said Martinez, who had access to an early report prepared by the town’s security forces.

The prison is in the city of Guanare, 450km southwest of the capital, Caracas.

Venezuelan Minister of Popular Power for the Prison Service Iris Varela confirmed the riot, telling local newspaper Ultimas Noticias that a group of inmates attacked officers standing guard outside the prison.

The warden was injured by at least one inmate wielding a knife, Varela said.

Venezuela, a once-wealthy oil nation, has been gripped by a deepening political and economic crisis. Street violence is common in the nation that has had nearly 5 million residents flee in the past several years as public services crumble.

Venezuela has about 30 prisons and 500 jails that can hold an estimated 110,000 inmates.

Human rights advocates have said that the prisons are violent and badly overcrowded, with gangs that traffic weapons and drugs in control.

Human rights group Venezuelan Prison Observatory said that the Guanare prison was built to hold 750 inmates, but is jammed beyond capacity with 2,500 inmates.

A similar riot a year ago in a nearby police jail that housed several hundred detainees, also in the state of Portuguesa, left 29 inmates dead. Violence broke out when armed inmates objected to officers entering the jail.

Separately, the Venezuelan government is defying orders from Brazil’s government to pull its diplomatic personnel from the country, fueling an increase in tensions between the two countries.

Brazil last month withdrew its diplomats from Venezuela amid efforts to isolate Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and has since been pressuring Caracas to reciprocate.

The Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs this week sent a letter to Venezuela’s embassy in Brasilia saying that the deadline to depart was still yesterday, “as previously agreed.”

Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs Jorge Arreaza denied that such negotiations have ever taken place and accused the government of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro of a move that would leave the Venezuelan community in Brazil without diplomatic assistance.

“Venezuela’s diplomatic and consular staff in Brazil will not abandon its functions under subterfuges that are against the international law,” Arreaza said in a statement.

Suggesting the possibility for a pause, Brazil’s federal prosecutor’s office on Friday requested that the ministry consider suspending the decision on humanitarian grounds and health reasons.

Shortly thereafter, the ministry said that it was assessing the request.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg